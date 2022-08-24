Juan Soto now dealing with injury for Padres

The San Diego Padres just can’t seem to catch a break as Juan Soto is now dealing with a back injury. He was scratched prior to San Diego’s game on Tuesday with lower back tightness.

“I’ve never had a back issue, so it was kind of new for me,” Soto said. “It’s pretty tough. I tried my best to go out there.”

Juan Soto Out With Back Tightness

The Padres didn’t seem too worried about Soto being out for an extended period of time and had the following to say according to MLB.com:

“We’ll see how he responds,” Melvin said. “He felt a little better after treatment today. … Any time you lose a player like that from your lineup, it affects you. But there’s not much you can do about it. Someone else gets an opportunity, and you move forward.”

San Diego has struggled recently and Brandon Drury and skipper Bob Melvin spoke about it, according to MLB.com:

“I’ve been grinding lately,” Drury said. “I’ve been working hard to get myself back on track, and I had a tough first at-bat today. Second at-bat, I thought I earned a walk. I fought back from two strikes, and I’m running down the first-base line, because the pitch wasn’t even close. And he rings me up. “I was just almost shocked and mad at the same time, and I kind of snapped. … But I thought it was a little bit of a short leash, especially with how far out of the zone that pitch was.” “Again, we got some guys on, and we couldn’t get them in,” Melvin said. “That’s been the biggest problem. We seem to draw some walks and get some guys on base. It’s a kind of a continued problem, where we haven’t gotten them in.”

Horrible News After Fernando Tatis Jr Incident

Considering what’s going on now with Fernando Tatis Jr., the San Diego Padres can’t afford to have any more injuries. This team was expected to be one of the best in baseball this season and now it looks like it might go to waste because of some of the things that they’ve had to deal with.