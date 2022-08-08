Juan Soto, Padres speak out after tough weekend against Dodgers

The San Diego Padres made some great moves during the 2022 MLB trade deadline, including the addition of superstar Juan Soto. Unfortunately for the Padres, that didn’t help them out throughout their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers as they ended up getting swept in a three-game series.

It would be tough to argue that the Dodgers aren’t the best team in all of baseball. At 75-33, they currently have the best record and it doesn’t look like they’re going to slow down anytime soon.

Padres Speak on Losing to Dodgers

According to MLB.com, the Padres had a ton to say about the weekend losses:

“At this point,” said Padres manager Bob Melvin, “we’ve got to fight our way to the playoffs.” “Forget about it,” said Juan Soto. “We start another series tomorrow, and we’re going to be ready for that. … Don’t be surprised if you see all these guys going off next series.” “We both have really good teams,” Soto said. “They have really good pitchers, we have really good pitchers. They have really good hitters, we have really good hitters. … Just keep grinding every day.” “It starts with one guy getting a big hit, starting a rally,” said Bell. “Things will continue from there.”