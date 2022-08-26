Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners is a future star in this league and that’s been evident by what he’s been able to do this season. He’s currently the betting favorite to win the American League Rookie of the Year and it’s not even close.

Julio is currently hitting .269 and has belted 20 home runs on the year. With his 20th home run on Wednesday, he became one of four players to accomplish a 20-20 season in their rookie year.

Julio Rodriguez Joins 20/20 Club

Julio Rodriguez and Scott Servais were pumped up for completing this incredible achievement and had the following to say, according to MLB.com:

“I’m happy about it,” Rodríguez said. “Not a lot of people do it all the time, but I’m really happy about it.” “I feel like a lot of people were underestimating me and some aspects of my game, because they didn’t know,” Rodríguez said. “Now that I’m able to do it right here and right now, I’m happy about it and proud of the work I put into the offseason to get to where I am.” “It’s a heck of an achievement,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “I think, knowing Julio, what means more to him is that it was a big home run. It wasn’t one of those where you’re up by four or five or you’re down by three or four. In a big moment, he got a pitch he could handle and didn’t miss it. And that’s what Julio is about. He’s a winner.”

Fastest Player in MLB History To 20/20 Club

Alex Mayer released an interesting tweet that shows Julio is the fastest player in MLB history to reach a certain feat:

“Julio Rodríguez is the fastest player (107 career G) in American League HISTORY to reach 20+ home runs & 20+ stolen bases, surpassing Mike Trout (112 G).”

What an accomplishment for the young man and he’s only getting started.