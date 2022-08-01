Julio Rodriguez’s MRI reveal will have Mariners fans happy

Seattle Mariners’ future Superstar Julio Rodriguez will be on the injured list with a swollen wrist for the next few days after being hit by a 97 MPH fastball from Houston Astros reliever Rafael Montero.

This is unfortunate news for a Seattle Mariners team that is trying to make a deep playoff push. Seattle currently sits at 55-48 and has a spot in the American League Wild Card. Julio Rodriguez has been a major factor in this team’s success as the 21-year-old is hitting .271 this season and has belted 18 home runs.

For people that didn’t know him, he made a huge name during the MLB All-Star weekend as he ended up coming in second place in the Home Run Derby against Juan Soto.

Mariners Hit Jose Altuve The Next Day

The Seattle Mariners starting pitcher hit Jose Altuve on the first pitch of the game with a fastball and the Astros booth starts saying that Seattle has a reputation for this type of stuff pic.twitter.com/u58pbmX2jd — Baseball King (@BasebaIlKing) July 31, 2022

The Seattle Mariners decided to go after Jose Altuve the next day that these two teams played. This was definitely a retaliation and something that’s going to be in the back of both teams’ minds moving forward.

Chandler Rome reported the following about the situation.

Yordan Alvarez said he spoke to Julio Rodríguez yesterday and Rodríguez knew the pitch that hit him wasn't intentional. Rodríguez told Alvarez to tell Rafael Montero he wasn't upset. "The pitch we saw today that hit Altuve, definitely wasn't a positive," Alvarez said — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) July 31, 2022

Scott Servais, manager of the Seattle Mariners, had the following to say about Julio Rodriguez:

“He’s probably not going to have a bat in his hand (the next) five days at the earliest,” manager Scott Servais said. “Just letting that calm down. I think everybody knows your wrist, your hands, how sensitive that area is. Let’s do it right. Let’s make sure he’s fully healthy when he comes back.”

Although missing Julio Rodriguez is not going to be easy for the Seattle Mariners, the fans in Seattle can look at this as a positive because he’s not going to be out longer than some were initially thinking.