Julio Rodriguez Takes Over The Home Run Derby, Despite Losing

Julio Rodriguez and Juan Soto put on a show during the 2022 Home Run Derby. It looked as if Rodriguez was going to win the whole thing, but Soto was able to take him down in the final round. After Julio knocked out the back-to-back champion in Pete Alonso, many thought it was his event to win.

Although he didn’t end up winning the Home Run Derby on Monday night, what he was able to do was certainly impressive and it put him on the map even more than he should have already been. It’s interesting because, throughout the year, he hasn’t gotten the love that he truly deserves.

Julio Rodriguez 2022 Season

Julio Rodriguez has been one of the most advanced hitters in the game this season. Heading into the All-Star break, he’s currently hitting .275 and has belted 16 home runs. The 21-year-old that was born in Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic, has a legitimate chance of being named this year’s American League Rookie of the Year. Quite frankly, unless he has some sort of horrible second half of the season, he should be walking away with the award and it’s something you should think about putting money on. He’s a huge favorite to win the award at -370 right now. If those odds move to -200 or lower, hop all over it.

Julio Rodríguez went for 32 home runs and the other All-Stars were loving it 🙌 He beats Corey Seager and advances to Round 2!#HRDerby | @JRODshow44 pic.twitter.com/CJ6zEcdJkm — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2022

On top of his impressive regular stats this season, his advanced stats show that there’s not going to be any regression anytime soon if he continues hitting the way that he has. He currently has an average exit velocity in the 92nd percentile, a max exit velocity in the 97th percentile, and a hard-hit percentage in the 94th percentile. He’s also been an elite outfielder this year as he currently has a sprint speed in the 97th percentile and an outs above average in the 92nd percentile.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will be taking place on Tuesday, July 19 at 8 p.m. EST. This event is going to offer some of the best players in all of baseball and it should be a great time, just as usual.