Jumpman Invitational: MJ, Fans Watch Florida Outlast Michigan, Anticipate North Carolina-Oklahoma Clash At Spectrum Center

Jeff Hawkins
jumpman invit um florida 2ot (1)

The second annual Nike-backed Jumpman Invitational tipped off Tuesday night at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., with Florida’s men’s basketball team outlasting Michigan, 106-101 In double overtime, and Deja Kelly enduring her own “Flu Game” by leading No. 24 North Carolina’s women’s team to a 61-52 victory over Oklahoma.

The two-day event, which pays homage to North Carolina native Michael Jordan, features the four original programs to endorse the Jumpman brand.

On Wednesday, the No. 11 Tar Heels will meet the No. 7 Sooners in the men’s game and the Wolverines will face the Gators in the women’s matchup.

The specialized court …

Michigan arrived in Charlotte Monday …

Florida’s men’s players took time to check out the invitational’s swag …

Members of Michigan’s women’s team enjoyed going through the “cute” gift bag …

To open the invitational, the Wolverines and Gators’ men’s teams put on a show. Both teams had chances to earn a key December nonconference contest in regulation and the first overtime. The Gators took control in the second OT …

The Gators looked in synch on the offensive end …

At the halftime buzzer …

Florida’s Will Richard can be hot and cold. He was relentless when he had to be Tuesday …

Forcing a second round of free college basketball …

Despite being slowed by flu-like symptoms during the day, Kelly came out at night and appeared in her 100th career game, scoring a team-high 21 points. Kelly also became the 24th player in program history to score 1,500 career points …

Wednesday’s Jumpman main event …

College Basketball News and Rumors Florida Gators Jumpman Invitational Michigan Wolverines North Carolina Tar Heels Oklahoma Sooners
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
