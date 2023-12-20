The second annual Nike-backed Jumpman Invitational tipped off Tuesday night at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., with Florida’s men’s basketball team outlasting Michigan, 106-101 In double overtime, and Deja Kelly enduring her own “Flu Game” by leading No. 24 North Carolina’s women’s team to a 61-52 victory over Oklahoma.

The two-day event, which pays homage to North Carolina native Michael Jordan, features the four original programs to endorse the Jumpman brand.

On Wednesday, the No. 11 Tar Heels will meet the No. 7 Sooners in the men’s game and the Wolverines will face the Gators in the women’s matchup.

Touched down in the Queen City 👑 pic.twitter.com/awtt3f2RMT — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 18, 2023

Christmas came a little early with this gear drop at the Jumpman Invitational Thanks @Jumpman23!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UQUOMC41dw — Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 19, 2023

Forcing a second round of free college basketball …

Zyon Pullin comes up big again with a 3-pointer to force a second OT in the Jumpman Invitational. Live Updates: https://t.co/BuUmogGLUp pic.twitter.com/l28xAgNFbu — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) December 20, 2023

Despite being slowed by flu-like symptoms during the day, Kelly came out at night and appeared in her 100th career game, scoring a team-high 21 points. Kelly also became the 24th player in program history to score 1,500 career points …

Read our two sidebars from last night's UNC women's basketball Jumpman Invitational victory against Oklahoma. How did naps help propel the team to a win? (Harry Crowther): https://t.co/D644h8amXx How about Deja Kelly's flu game? (@thenoahmonroe): https://t.co/QzNyvkTI7o — DTH Sports (@dthsports) December 20, 2023

Jumpman Invitational. 🆚 Oklahoma

🕘 9:00 PM ET

📍 Spectrum Center

📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/1Iot2lhZ7E — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) December 20, 2023