College Basketball News and Rumors

Jumpman Invitational: MJ, Fans Watch North Carolina Start Fast, Outmuscle Oklahoma At Spectrum Center

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
NCAA Basketball: Jumpman Invitational-North Carolina at Oklahoma

The second annual Nike-sponsored Jumpman Invitational concluded Wednesday night at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., highlighted by the No. 11-ranked North Carolina men’s basketball team upending No. 7 Oklahoma, 81-69.

In the early game, Florida’s women’s team earned an 82-65 victory over Michigan.

The two-day college basketball showcase features the four original programs that endorsed the Jumpman brand.

In the nationally televised matchup, the Sooners faced their biggest nonconference test and failed to keep pace with the Tar Heels, who had a large backing.

The UNC-Oklahoma invitational capper had a lot to live up to after Florida beat Michigan in double overtime Tuesday …

The Sooners gathered for Wednesday morning’s shootaround. Their shot didn’t follow them into the invitational’s finale …

Ladies first …

Florida’s women’s team completed the two-day sweep of Michigan’s men’s and women’s squads. The Gators entered the showcase event with losses in two of their past three outings, but departed Charlotte believing the program “made a statement” …

The Spectrum Center nightcap …

Everyone at the arena came together Wednesday to honor the late Eric Montross, a former UNC great …

Snapping a two-game losing streak to Top 14 teams, the Tar Heels (8-3) appeared energized by the Charlotte support …

The Sooners (10-1) entered Wednesday as one of only four unbeaten programs, but started slowly, failing to score for the opening 3:26, and never led …

The Sooners started 10-0 for the first time since 2015-16, en route to qualifying for a forgetful trip to the Final Four …

Sparked by hitting five of their first seven 3-point shots, the Tar Heels held a 36-28 halftime lead …

UNC’s R.J. Davis entered the invitational as the nation’s No. 12 scorer, averaging 21.6 points per game. Against the Sooners, Davis, who hit two treys in the opening six minutes, contributed 23 points, five assists and three steals …

UNC’s Jae’Lyn Withers enjoyed a special day in Charlotte, scoring four points and adding a blocked shot …

Buzz made a celebrity appearance Wednesday night …

Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors Florida Gators Jumpman Invitational Michigan Wolverines North Carolina Tar Heels Oklahoma Sooners Twitter
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
jumpman invit um florida 2ot (1)

Jumpman Invitational: MJ, Fans Watch Florida Outlast Michigan, Anticipate North Carolina-Oklahoma Clash At Spectrum Center

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  11h
College Basketball News and Rumors
eric montross
Basketball Legends Pay Tribute to Eric Montross After Tar Heel Great Dies From Multiple Myeloma at Just 52
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 19 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Gavitt Tipoff Games Odds: Michigan Searching For Offensive Consistency In First Test Vs. Favored St. John’s At Madison Square Garden
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Nov 13 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Bob Knight
Legendary College Basketball Coach Bob Knight Dies At 83
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 1 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Duke Basketball Recruiting: Cooper Flagg Commits, Who’s Next For Coach Scheyer?
Duke Basketball Recruiting: Cooper Flagg Commits, Who’s Next For Coach Scheyer?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 31 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
mattress mack cougars
Mattress Mack Backs Houston Cougars Basketball with Another $1 Million NIL Investment
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 20 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
greg-sankey-dale-zanine-usa-today-sports
SEC Extends Commissioner Greg Sankey Through 2028
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top