The second annual Nike-sponsored Jumpman Invitational concluded Wednesday night at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., highlighted by the No. 11-ranked North Carolina men’s basketball team upending No. 7 Oklahoma, 81-69.

In the early game, Florida’s women’s team earned an 82-65 victory over Michigan.

The two-day college basketball showcase features the four original programs that endorsed the Jumpman brand.

In the nationally televised matchup, the Sooners faced their biggest nonconference test and failed to keep pace with the Tar Heels, who had a large backing.

The UNC-Oklahoma invitational capper had a lot to live up to after Florida beat Michigan in double overtime Tuesday …

The Sooners gathered for Wednesday morning’s shootaround. Their shot didn’t follow them into the invitational’s finale …

Final walkthru in Charlotte before tonight’s Primetime Showdown with the Heels. 8p tipoff. 730p pregame on Sooner Radio & Varsity Network app. @OU_MBBall #JumpmanInvitational pic.twitter.com/gu0O8ZK0xq — Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) December 20, 2023

Game one of tonight’s #JumpmanInvitational at The Spectrum Center is the ladies of Florida taking on the ladies from Michigan. pic.twitter.com/0pRVVcrRhd — Jeff Taylor Bahakel Sports (@JTBahakelSports) December 20, 2023

Florida’s women’s team completed the two-day sweep of Michigan’s men’s and women’s squads. The Gators entered the showcase event with losses in two of their past three outings, but departed Charlotte believing the program “made a statement” …

Florida just made a statement in their win over Michigan at the #JumpmanInvitational 🐊🚨@Jumpman23 pic.twitter.com/sFOIiY4NjA — WSLAM (@wslam) December 21, 2023

Everyone at the arena came together Wednesday to honor the late Eric Montross, a former UNC great …

A moment of silence tonight here in Charlotte for Eric Montross the former Tarheel hoops star who passed away this past week. North Carolina takes on Oklahoma in the Jumpman Invitational pic.twitter.com/hIZI7AZr64 — Bill Rosinski (@RosinskiBill) December 21, 2023

Snapping a two-game losing streak to Top 14 teams, the Tar Heels (8-3) appeared energized by the Charlotte support …

The Sooners (10-1) entered Wednesday as one of only four unbeaten programs, but started slowly, failing to score for the opening 3:26, and never led …

The Sooners started 10-0 for the first time since 2015-16, en route to qualifying for a forgetful trip to the Final Four …

Sparked by hitting five of their first seven 3-point shots, the Tar Heels held a 36-28 halftime lead …

north carolina men’s basketball halftime selects from jumpman invitational#onassignment for @dailytarheel pic.twitter.com/lXQe0EBjoZ — Kennedy Cox (@kennedymarcox) December 21, 2023

UNC’s R.J. Davis entered the invitational as the nation’s No. 12 scorer, averaging 21.6 points per game. Against the Sooners, Davis, who hit two treys in the opening six minutes, contributed 23 points, five assists and three steals …

UNC’s Jae’Lyn Withers enjoyed a special day in Charlotte, scoring four points and adding a blocked shot …

What an awesome two days of Jumpman Invitational! We even spotted Buzz today stopping by to watch some great college basketball matchups!🏀 pic.twitter.com/ceYQhRsRKd — Spectrum Center (@spectrumcenter) December 21, 2023