The second annual Nike-sponsored Jumpman Invitational concluded Wednesday night at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., highlighted by the No. 11-ranked North Carolina men’s basketball team upending No. 7 Oklahoma, 81-69.
In the early game, Florida’s women’s team earned an 82-65 victory over Michigan.
The two-day college basketball showcase features the four original programs that endorsed the Jumpman brand.
In the nationally televised matchup, the Sooners faced their biggest nonconference test and failed to keep pace with the Tar Heels, who had a large backing.
The UNC-Oklahoma invitational capper had a lot to live up to after Florida beat Michigan in double overtime Tuesday …
The Sooners gathered for Wednesday morning’s shootaround. Their shot didn’t follow them into the invitational’s finale …
Ladies first …
Florida’s women’s team completed the two-day sweep of Michigan’s men’s and women’s squads. The Gators entered the showcase event with losses in two of their past three outings, but departed Charlotte believing the program “made a statement” …
The Spectrum Center nightcap …
Everyone at the arena came together Wednesday to honor the late Eric Montross, a former UNC great …
Snapping a two-game losing streak to Top 14 teams, the Tar Heels (8-3) appeared energized by the Charlotte support …
The Sooners (10-1) entered Wednesday as one of only four unbeaten programs, but started slowly, failing to score for the opening 3:26, and never led …
The Sooners started 10-0 for the first time since 2015-16, en route to qualifying for a forgetful trip to the Final Four …
Sparked by hitting five of their first seven 3-point shots, the Tar Heels held a 36-28 halftime lead …
UNC’s R.J. Davis entered the invitational as the nation’s No. 12 scorer, averaging 21.6 points per game. Against the Sooners, Davis, who hit two treys in the opening six minutes, contributed 23 points, five assists and three steals …
UNC’s Jae’Lyn Withers enjoyed a special day in Charlotte, scoring four points and adding a blocked shot …
Buzz made a celebrity appearance Wednesday night …
