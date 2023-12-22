Golf News and Rumors

Justin Thomas Reveals 2023 Goals In Hilarious Instagram Post

Gia Nguyen
The 2023 golf season marked one of the most disappointing years of Justin Thomas’ career. In fact, it was his least successful year ever on the PGA Tour. Despite his woes in 2023, Thomas is staying true to his annual tradition and shared the goals he set for this year.

As you might expect, the two-time major champion was well off the mark, only completing one of the nine goals that he set for himself in 2023. Thomas still had a good sense of humor and poked fun at his accomplishments in an Instagram post, stating that he at least knocked one goal off of his list.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34)

Justin Thomas Reveals His 2023 Goals

Each December, Thomas takes to Instagram to share a list of his yearly goals. In the post, he is completely transparent about his successes and failures and reveals both through a series of checkmarks and x’s. In 2023, it was a tough year for the 30-year-old, who only completed one of his nine goals for the PGA Tour season.

It was his least successful season only posting four top-10 finishes throughout the whole year. He had nine separate goals this year, including making the Tour Championship, winning 3 or more times, winning one or more majors, and reaching No.1 in the world. However, all these goals were unfulfilled.

Thomas only completed one goal this year, which was making the Ryder Cup team. Even his spot on the team was highly controversial due to his horrible season. Despite not completing most of his goals, Thomas was still able to joke about it and look on the brighter side of things.

Justin Thomas Not Shy About Bad Season in 2023

Thomas got candid about his goals and still believes in sharing them at the end of the season, even in a down year. Overall, it seemed like the golfer tried to be positive and learn from his experience but he wasn’t shy about how many goals he didn’t achieve.

“I’ve always been a goal setter, but also have enjoyed being candid about sharing them at seasons end,” Thomas wrote. “Everybody is different in their goal setting. I’ve always been one to set the bar high to try and work toward them and achieve them.”

Heading into his 10th year on the PGA Tour, Thomas will likely keep the bar high. He shared with his fans that the tough year provided an opportunity for him to grow and learn.

Even at 30, Thomas is dedicated to his craft and finding ways that he can improve every year.

