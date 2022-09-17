Starting pitcher Justin Verlander of Manakin Sabot, Virginia and left fielder Yordan Alvarez of Las Tunas, Cuba recorded significant milestones on Friday for the Houston Astros. The notable achievements came on the same night that the Astros became postseason bound as Houston defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-0. With the win, Houston improved to a record of 95 wins and 50 losses and lead the Seattle Mariners by 14 games in the American League West.

Justin Verlander Milestone

Verlander, who is 39 years old, has become the oldest pitcher in a century to have a total of 25 strikeouts and not give up an earned run in a span of three games. On Friday, Verlander threw five innings and had nine strikeouts compared to only giving up one walk and zero hits. On August 23 in a 4-2 Astros win over the Minnesota Twins, Verlander threw six shutout innings, and did not give up a walk or a hit, and had 10 strikeouts. On August 28, Verlander gave up three hits and one walk, and had six strikeouts in three innings as the Astros beat the Orioles 3-1. It is interesting that Verlander gave up zero hits before being pulled in two of his last three starts. Astros manager Dusty Baker is clearly trying to make sure Verlander is healthy for the postseason.

Yordan Alvarez Milestone

Alvarez meanwhile became the first Major League Baseball player in three seasons to hit three 430-foot home runs in a single game since Nelson Cruz of Las Matas de Santa Cruz achieved the feat on July 25, 2019 in an 10-3 Twins win over the Chicago White Sox. Alvarez’s home runs were all solo shots and were of 434 feet, 431 feet, and 464 feet. He now has 36 home runs in 2022. Cruz’s home runs were of 473 feet, 433 feet and 43o feet.

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena also hit a home run. His blast was 408 feet for his 18th home run of the season.