College Basketball News and Rumors

Kansas State Downs Michigan State in OT Thriller, Advance to Elite 8

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
20230323210312-641cf98ff9ca851f32005e33jpeg

In an unforgettable Sweet 16 matchup that required overtime to settle, No. 3 Kansas State emerged victorious over No. 7 Michigan State with the help of Markquis Nowell’s outstanding performance. Playing in his hometown of New York City, Nowell shattered records with 19 assists, the most ever in an NCAA tournament game, in addition to 20 points and five steals. Throughout the game, Nowell dazzled the crowd with his incredible passing skills, delivering one highlight-reel play after another. His game-sealing steal in the final seconds secured K-State’s spot in the Elite Eight, where they will take on the winner of Florida Atlantic-Tennessee.

Nowell Did It All Down The Stretch

The game-winning play came from Nowell, who connected with Keyontae Johnson for a reverse alley-oop with just 52 seconds left in overtime, securing the lead for the Wildcats (26-9) for the remainder of the game. Nowell then demonstrated his impressive court vision once again by throwing an inbound pass to Ismael Massoud, who drained a jumper with 17 seconds left, extending K-State’s lead to 96-93. With Michigan State desperately in need of a 3-pointer to tie the game, Nowell stepped up to the occasion once more, stealing the ball from Tyson Walker and sealing the Wildcats’ victory with a layup at the buzzer.

Despite the loss, A.J. Hoggard delivered an impressive performance for seventh-seeded Michigan State (21-13), scoring a career-high 25 points. Joey Hauser also made an impact, contributing 18 points, while Tyson Walker added 16, including a clutch layup with just 5 seconds left in regulation, forcing the first overtime of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Nowell’s outstanding 19 assists broke the previous NCAA tourney record of 18, held by UNLV’s Mark Wade during the Runnin’ Rebels’ 1987 Final Four win over Indiana.

New York Natives Propel Kansas State

Nowell faced a setback early in the second half when he turned his ankle and had to be helped off the court for treatment. During his absence, Michigan State took the lead, but upon his return, Nowell persevered through the pain and sank a crucial 3-pointer that beat the shot clock, tying the game at 55-all.

Nowell’s steady hand on the ball proved to be instrumental in Kansas State’s offense, finding Massoud for a clutch 3-pointer that made it 80-75 and hitting a jumper with only 1:07 left, marking the Wildcats’ final basket of regulation.

Massoud, who also grew up playing hoops in Harlem, contributed 15 points for the Wildcats. K-State shot an impressive 55.9% from the field, becoming only the second team this season to shoot better than 50% against the Spartans. Cam Carter added 12 points to round out the Wildcats’ balanced scoring effort.

Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors Featured Featured Story NCAA
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry holds up a 2-sign.

Notre Dame Hires Micah Shrewsberry To Be Next Head Coach

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 22 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Alabama Crimson Tide players cheer and celebrate.
March Madness 2023 South Region Bracket, Odds, And Picks
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 22 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
dan hurley 2
UConn Basketball Coach Dan Hurley March Madness Contract Bonuses for Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four, and National Championship
Author image David Evans  •  Mar 21 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights head coach Tobin Anderson holds a ball.
Tobin Anderson Will Become The Next Head Coach At Iona
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 21 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
eric musselman 2
Arkansas Basketball Coach Eric Musselman March Madness Bonuses and Incentives For Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight and Final Four
Author image David Evans  •  Mar 20 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
iowa mens coach fran mcaffery loses again (1)
March Madness 2023: Twitter Ready To Fire Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery After Latest Postseason Collapse
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 17 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
utah statre bench down in march madness (1)
March Madness 2023: Utah State’s Crying Cheerleader Shows Emotion; No. 2 Arizona Departs
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top