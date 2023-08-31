Kareem Hunt Still Waiting for Right Opportunity

With the preseason over, Kareem Hunt is still surprisingly without an NFL team. This is somewhat surprising considering the drama surrounding the running back position and how many of them feel “disrespected,” by the NFL. Hunt is still a quality veteran who would serve well splitting carries with another back, like he did with Nick Chubb in Cleveland. Reportedly, Kareem Hunt has received offers from four different teams, but is still waiting for “the right offer.” However, with the regular season starting in about a week, the veteran may have to accept one of these offers.

Kareem Hunt Still Awaiting Correct Opportunity With an NFL Team

Possible Teams for Running Back, Kareem Hunt

One team that instantly comes to mind is the New Orleans Saints. With Alvin Kamara suspended, Kareem Hunt makes all the sense in the world for the New Orleans Saints. Even when Kamara returns, they would form a nice one-two punch in the backfield. Another squad Hunt has been linked to is the Minnesota Vikings. While the rookie, Alexander Mattison, has potential, the Vikings could use Hunt to help fill the void left by Dalvin Cook. Finally, the Indianapolis Colts are another potential destination for Kareem Hunt. With the Colts ushering in a new era at quarterback behind Anthony Richardson, having a veteran presence in the backfield would not hurt. Not to mention, most NFL fans know of the situation going on with Jonathan Taylor and the Colts. While Kareem Hunt is wanting the right offer, these three teams he has been linked to could be his best bet.

His Career

Kareem Hunt has carved out a nice career even with his best days being behind him. Throughout his six-year career, Hunt has tallied 4,025 rushing yards with him gaining 1,327 yards during his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs. On top of this, he has also scored 31 career touchdowns to go along with 17 receiving touchdowns. Remember, Hunt is also a former Pro Bowler and has shown a willingness to take a reduced role over the past few seasons (legal trouble from the start of his career aside). While he may be wanting a bigger contract than a team is willing to offer, pursuing his services may be worth it for a team in a particular circumstance.

