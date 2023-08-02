New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is expected to be suspended by the NFL for a February 2022 incident in Las Vegas, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported.

Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara is expected to meet Wednesday in New York City with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding his potential suspension, per sources. Kamara reached a plea agreement in July and is no longer facing a felony charge for his role in the fight on the eve of the… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2023

Kamara is set to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday to discuss disciplinary action for an incident involving the Saints’ running back outside a Las Vegas nightclub on the eve of the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Kamara was initially charged with a conspiracy to commit battery and substantial bodily harm. The battery charge is considered a misdemeanor, while the bodily harm charge is a felony.

Last month, Kamara pleaded to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace.

As a result of the no-contest plea, Kamra was assigned 30 hours of community service. The star running back also had to pay the victim, Darnell Greene, $105,196.17 in restitution.

From Inside Training Camp: #Saints RB Alvin Kamara is expected to be suspended for his incident in Las Vegas, but how long could be determined from his meeting with Roger Goodell. pic.twitter.com/c6npkDmHVB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2023

Similar to Garafolo’s report, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also expects Kamara to face a suspension. However, the length will depend on what happens during Kamara’s meeting with Goodell.

“What was behind it? Why did Alvin Kamara do what he appears to have done,” Rapoport said on the potential discussions in the meeting. “Is there something that he can talk to with Goodell to make him have some understanding and realize what led to that altercation?”

The Saints have been preparing to be without Kamara for some time this season. The team signed Jamaal Williams from the Detroit Lions during free agency and drafted running back Kendre Miller out of TCU.

