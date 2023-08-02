NFL News and Rumors

Report: Saints RB Alvin Kamara Expected To Be Suspended For Vegas Incident

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Saints RB Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is expected to be suspended by the NFL for a February 2022 incident in Las Vegas, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported.

Alvin Kamara Facing Disciplinary Action From NFL

Kamara is set to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday to discuss disciplinary action for an incident involving the Saints’ running back outside a Las Vegas nightclub on the eve of the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Kamara was initially charged with a conspiracy to commit battery and substantial bodily harm. The battery charge is considered a misdemeanor, while the bodily harm charge is a felony.

Last month, Kamara pleaded to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace.

As a result of the no-contest plea, Kamra was assigned 30 hours of community service. The star running back also had to pay the victim, Darnell Greene, $105,196.17 in restitution.

Alvin Kamara Expected To Be Suspended

Similar to Garafolo’s report, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also expects Kamara to face a suspension. However, the length will depend on what happens during Kamara’s meeting with Goodell.

“What was behind it? Why did Alvin Kamara do what he appears to have done,” Rapoport said on the potential discussions in the meeting. “Is there something that he can talk to with Goodell to make him have some understanding and realize what led to that altercation?”

The Saints have been preparing to be without Kamara for some time this season. The team signed Jamaal Williams from the Detroit Lions during free agency and drafted running back Kendre Miller out of TCU.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Saints
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Weekend Charter Plane For Cleveland Browns Reportedly “Trashed”, Caused Subsequent Flight Delays

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
josh allen patrick mahomes
Sportsbooks Rank Josh Allen Ahead of Patrick Mahomes As Best Fantasy Football QB in 2023
Author image David Evans  •  16min
NFL News and Rumors
NY Giants’ Jaylin Hyatt Breaks Speed Record As NFL’s Fastest Player Ever
NY Giants’ Jalin Hyatt Breaks Speed Record As NFL’s Fastest Player Ever
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy
First NFL Head Coach Fired 2023 Odds: Mike McCarthy, Todd Bowles Top List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens
Video: Steelers’ George Pickens Makes Terrific Catch Over Joey Porter Jr.
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
Coach Nathaniel Hackett
Jets’ Nathaniel Hackett: Sean Payton Broke The Coaching Code
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Detroit Lions Training Camp
Lions HC Dan Campbell Wanted Real Lion Mascot; NFL Said No
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
More News
Arrow to top