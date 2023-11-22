Tennis legends Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Roger Federer are making news this week for what they have been up to in recent days.

Here is a recap.

1. Serena Williams and Venus Williams Hit Together

Watching the most successful tennis siblings (sorry Bryan brothers) get on the court never gets old.

Serena shared a TikTok of the pair stretching and preparing.

Venus is still on the WTA Tour and has no plans to retire, so a sibling-hitting session is always good for the game and the spirits.

Serena gave birth to her second child in August and has not been hitting much, but the form was still evident in the video.

Some things do change; the sisters now enjoy playing against each other.

That was not always the case in Grand Slams, but win or lose, each was always supportive of the other.

📆 On this day in 2002 Serena Williams defeated two-time defending champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-3 to win her second #USOpen title and her 4th Grand Slam title. It was her second consecutive Grand Slam title won without losing a set. 👑 4️⃣ of 23. 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/0WgAP3jTdw — Luis. (@serenapower_) September 7, 2023

2. Roger Federer Attends Andrea Bocelli Concert

Roger Federer is living his best retirement life.

He attended several concerts in 2023, but his most recent concert brought him to tears.

Andrea Bocelli dedicated a song to Roger and invited him on the stage for the performance.

Roger cried listening to Bocelli’s mesmerizing voice.

Two talented artists on the stage together: the Swiss Maestro and Bocelli.

Part of the reason why @rogerfederer is beloved https://t.co/puGtdGdt3S — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) November 22, 2023

„When I picture Roger Federer, I imagine him offering a handshake and an earnest smile to his opponent after a match. This intense, authentic gesture reveals the greatness of a modern hero, a shining example for us all.“ -Andrea Bocelli via andreabocelli IG pic.twitter.com/lnxbqFsbFX — Brian🇨🇭 (@camerlengo73_2) November 22, 2023

As these forty-something tennis legends continue through life, it is great to see them happy and healthy.