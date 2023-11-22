Tennis News and Rumors

Keeping Up With The Tennis Legends: Serena Williams, Venus Williams, And Roger Federer

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Venus Serena Roger

Tennis legends Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Roger Federer are making news this week for what they have been up to in recent days.

Here is a recap.

1. Serena Williams and Venus Williams Hit Together

Watching the most successful tennis siblings (sorry Bryan brothers) get on the court never gets old.

Serena shared a TikTok of the pair stretching and preparing.

Venus is still on the WTA Tour and has no plans to retire, so a sibling-hitting session is always good for the game and the spirits.

Serena gave birth to her second child in August and has not been hitting much, but the form was still evident in the video.

@serena Having a blast hitting with #venuswilliams #sister #sisters #serenawilliams #fyp #foryourpage ♬ Beast Mode – ROKKA

Some things do change; the sisters now enjoy playing against each other.

That was not always the case in Grand Slams, but win or lose, each was always supportive of the other.

 

2. Roger Federer Attends Andrea Bocelli Concert

Roger Federer is living his best retirement life.

He attended several concerts in 2023, but his most recent concert brought him to tears.

Andrea Bocelli dedicated a song to Roger and invited him on the stage for the performance.

Roger cried listening to Bocelli’s mesmerizing voice.

Two talented artists on the stage together: the Swiss Maestro and Bocelli.

As these forty-something tennis legends continue through life, it is great to see them happy and healthy.

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Arrow to top