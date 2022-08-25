Kenny Pickett speaks on QB1 competition with Mitch Trubisky

Kenny Pickett is possibly going to be the starting quarterback this season for the Pittsburgh Steelers and he’s excited about the opportunity that lays in front of them. It’s not going to be an easy task for him to win the starting job, but he’s done a great job throughout practice and preseason games, so it’s a possibility.

Kenny Pickett on Being QB1 for Steelers

Behind The Steel Curtain had the following to report on what Kenny Pickett said:

“I’m comfortable with the offense,” said Pickett. “Playing fast, trusting my eyes and my feet are tied together. I’m going through my reads and my progressions and just getting the ball out of my hands fast. So, I’m happy with how I progressed that way throughout camp. We want to keep it going throughout this last game. “The more you play in an offense, the more comfortable you get. The more reps I’ve been getting, the more continuity with my teammates. I think it’s just seeing that kind of improvement.” “Whatever reps I do get, I’m excited to go out there and have the last preseason game and just kind of build off the progress I have made throughout camp,” said Pickett. “I thought it was a really successful camp just growing and getting used to the offense, getting the hang of the NFL speed. I’m excited to go out there one more time.”

Should Kenny Pickett Start For Pittsburgh?

Pickett realizes that no matter what he does in his final preseason game, what he’s done throughout the whole offseason will determine if he’s the starter or not:

“It definitely does not come down to one game,” said Pickett. “It’s over a period of work. The last month we’ve been grinding it out. I just want to put my best foot forward, play as hard as I can like I always do, and let the chips fall where they may.”

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to make sure that they have a bright future, starting Pickett as early as possible could be a good idea for this organization.