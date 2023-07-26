The UFC comes off a great event across the pond at the O2 Arena in London, England, and is now back stateside and heading to Salt Lake City, Utah for a stacked fight card. On the main card, we have a fight in the welterweight division between longtime No. 12 ranked Michael Chiesa and Kevin Holland.
In Holland’s last fight, he brutally knocked out Santiago Ponzinibbio in the third round. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $250,000, and with a promotional bonus, he walked away with an estimated $265,000.
Kevin Holland’s Net Worth
Kevin Holland has been in the UFC a long time and he has made an estimated $1.4 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $2 Million.
Kevin Holland has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2014 and cut his cloth on the Texas regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2018 after getting signed after taking a short-notice fight against Thiago Santos.
Kevin Holland’s UFC Record
Kevin Holland holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 24-9 which includes 13 wins by knockout and 7 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 11-6 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 291.
Kevin Holland’s Next Fight
Kevin Holland will fight fellow welterweight contender Michael Chiesa this Saturday at UFC 291. This fight will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Kevin Holland (-145) making Kevin Holland the slight favorite.
Kevin Holland’s, Height, Weight, Wife
Kevin Holland fights out of Fort Worth, Texas.
He is happily married to his wife Charlise Holland.
- Age: 36
- Born: Fort Worth, Texas
- Height: 6’3″
- Weight: 170 pounds
- Reach: 81″
- Coach/Trainer: Travis Lutter
