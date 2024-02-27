NHL News and Rumors

Kirill Kaprizov sets Wild record for most times being first star of the week in a season

Jeremy Freeborn
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov set a Minnesota Wild franchise record for most times in a season being named the NHL First Star of the Week. The left winger from Novokuznetsk, Russia was honoured for the third time on Monday. Kaprizov was previously honoured this season from December 18 to 24 and from January 15 to 21.

Stats from February 19 to 25

Over this past week, Kaprizov had six goals and six assists for 12 points. He was a +2 with six power-play points, one game-winning goal, 17 shots on goal, three hits, and three blocked shots.

Six point game versus Vancouver

In a wild Wild win over the Vancouver Canucks on February 19, Minnesota came through with a 10-7 win. Kaprizov was one of three players in the game with a hat trick. He was joined by Canucks centre  J.T. Miller of East Palestine, Ohio and Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek of Karlstad, Sweden. Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek also had six points each, which tied a Wild franchise record for most points in a game. The other Wild player with six points in a game was Marian Gaborik of Trencin, Slovakia, who accomplished the feat twice. Gaborik had two goals and four assists on October 26, 2002 in a 6-1 Minnesota win over the Phoenix Coyotes and five goals and one assist on December 20, 2007 in a 6-3 Wild win over the New York Rangers.

Kaprizov also got the game-winning goal against the Canucks. It came at 5:12 of the third period, and put the Wild up 8-5 at the time.

How did Kaprizov get his other six points?

Kaprizov had one goal and one assist for two points on February 20 in a 6-3 Minnesota loss to the Winnipeg Jets. He also had one assist in a 4-2 Wild win over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, and two goals and one assist for three points in a 5-2 Wild win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

 

 

