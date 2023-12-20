Kirill Marchenko records second career NHL hat trick

Kirill Marchenko of Barnaul, Russia recorded his second career National Hockey League hat trick on Tuesday. He accomplished the feat in a 9-4 Columbus Blue Jackets win over the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Marchenko’s hat trick was rather noteworthy because it was a natural hat trick. That occurs when a player scores three times in a row.

How and when did Marchenko score his three goals?

Marchenko’s first goal of the game put the Blue Jackets up 3-1 with 12 seconds left in the first period. It was a power-play marker from Americans Johnny Gaudreau of Salem, New Jersey and defenseman Zach Werenski of Grosse Pointe, Michigan. The next two goals scored by Marchenko came in a span of 18 seconds. Marchenko put the Blue Jackets up 4-1 from fellow Russian Yegor Chinakhov of Omsk, and defenseman Andrew Peeke of Parkland, Florida at 7:37 of the second period. Marchenko then scored the game-winning goal at the 7:55 mark of the second period on an all-Russian goal. Chinakhov and Ivan Provorov of Yaroslavl, Russia picked up the assists.

When was Marchenko’s first hat trick?

Marchenko first scored thrice in a game on January 7, 2023 in a 4-3 Blue Jackets win over the Carolina Hurricanes. At the time, it was only Columbus’s second win in 11 games.

Marchenko’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Marchenko has 13 goals and eight assists for 21 points in 31 games. He is a +5 with 10 penalty minutes, five power-play points, one game-winning goal, 80 shots on goal, 12 faceoff wins, 22 blocked shots, 14 hits, 19 takeaways and nine giveaways.

Marchenko’s Second Career Game-Winning Goal

This was Marchenko’s second career game-winning goal. The first came on April 2, 2023 in a 4-3 Blue Jackets win over the Ottawa Senators. Marchenko scored from Gaudreau at the 16 second mark of overtime.

Close to a franchise record

The nine goals the Blue Jackets scored in the game were one goal off a franchise record. On November 4, 2016, the Blue Jackets blanked the Montreal Canadiens 10-0.