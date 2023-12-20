NHL News and Rumors

Kirill Marchenko records second career NHL hat trick

Jeremy Freeborn
Kirill Marchenko of Barnaul, Russia recorded his second career National Hockey League hat trick on Tuesday. He accomplished the feat in a 9-4 Columbus Blue Jackets win over the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Marchenko’s hat trick was rather noteworthy because it was a natural hat trick. That occurs when a player scores three times in a row.

How and when did Marchenko score his three goals?

Marchenko’s first goal of the game put the Blue Jackets up 3-1 with 12 seconds left in the first period. It was a power-play marker from Americans Johnny Gaudreau of Salem, New Jersey and defenseman Zach Werenski of Grosse Pointe, Michigan. The next two goals scored by Marchenko came in a span of 18 seconds. Marchenko put the Blue Jackets up 4-1 from fellow Russian Yegor Chinakhov of Omsk, and defenseman Andrew Peeke of Parkland, Florida at 7:37 of the second period. Marchenko then scored the game-winning goal at the 7:55 mark of the second period on an all-Russian goal.  Chinakhov and Ivan Provorov of Yaroslavl, Russia picked up the assists.

When was Marchenko’s first hat trick?

Marchenko first scored thrice in a game on January 7, 2023 in a 4-3 Blue Jackets win over the Carolina Hurricanes. At the time, it was only Columbus’s second win in 11 games.

Marchenko’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Marchenko has 13 goals and eight assists for 21 points in 31 games. He is a +5 with 10 penalty minutes, five power-play points, one game-winning goal, 80 shots on goal, 12 faceoff wins, 22 blocked shots, 14 hits, 19 takeaways and nine giveaways.

Marchenko’s Second Career Game-Winning Goal

This was Marchenko’s second career game-winning goal. The first came on April 2, 2023 in a 4-3 Blue Jackets win over the Ottawa Senators. Marchenko scored from Gaudreau at the 16 second mark of overtime.

Close to a franchise record

The nine goals the Blue Jackets scored in the game were one goal off a franchise record. On November 4, 2016, the Blue Jackets blanked the Montreal Canadiens 10-0.

 

 

Blue Jackets NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
