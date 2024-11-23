NHL News and Rumors

Kraken captain Jordan Eberle out three months

Jeremy Freeborn
Seattle Kraken right winger and team captain Jordan Eberle of Regina, Saskatchewan will be out long term. On Friday the Kraken announced that Eberle would be out at three months with pelvis surgery.

How did Eberle injure his pelvis?

On November 14, in a 3-1 Kraken win over the Chicago Blackhawks, Eberle got tangled up with Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy of Boston, Massachusetts as they were trying to get the puck. According to Rogers Sportsnet, both players went hard into the boards and Eberle fell. He then received assistance from the Kraken trainers. On Saturday, Vince Grippi of the Spokane Spokesman Review was able to confirm that Eberle’s pelvis was indeed broken.

Jordan Eberle in 2024-25

Eberle was named the second Kraken captain in franchise history (following defenseman Mark Giordano of Toronto, Ontario) on October 8. This past season, Eberle has six goals and five assists for 11 points in 17 games. He was a +3 with six penalty minutes, two power-play points, one game-winning goal, 29 shots on goal, three faceoff wins, 14 blocked shots, seven takeaways, and 14 giveaways.

Eberle’s Game-Winning Goal

Eberle’s game-winning goal came on October 19 in a 2-1 Kraken win over the Calgary Flames. He scored from defenseman Brandon Montour of Brantford, Ontario at the 48 second mark of the overtime period. In the hockey world, Brantford is best known for being the birthplace of the great Wayne Gretzky. Meanwhile, this was the first loss this season for the overachieving Calgary Flames, who are currently surprisingly in second place in the Pacific Division with 25 points, and only one point back of the division leading Vegas Golden Knights.

Eberle’s two power-play points

Both of Eberle’s power-play points this season have come in Kraken wins. The first power play point was on a power-play goal from defenseman Vince Dunn of Mississauga, Ontario and Andre Burakovsky at 8:15 of the second period in a 5-4 Kraken win over the Minnesota Wild on October 12, 2024. At the time, the Kraken took a 2-1 lead. The second power play point was on a game-winning power-play assist in a 5-2 Kraken win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on November 12. Eberle set up Eeli Tolvanen at 7:23 of the second period. At the time, the Kraken took a 3-2 lead.

Where are the Kraken in the standings?

The Kraken are currently at 10 wins, nine regulation losses and one loss in extra time for 21 points. They are one point back of the Edmonton Oilers for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

 

 

Seattle Kraken
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
