Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord of Boston, Massachusetts tied his own franchise record for most saves in a game. He accomplished the feat on Wednesday by making 42 saves in a 2-1 Seattle Kraken win over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Daccord made 20 saved in the first period, 16 saves in the second period and six saves in the third period.

Only Kings Player to Score

The only Kings player to score in the game was center Blake Lizotte of Lindstrom, Minnesota. He scored an unassisted shorthanded goal at the eight minute mark of the third period. Ironically, the goal came on a mistake by Daccord, as he came out to play the puck, and the Kings soon generated possession.

Who scored for the Kraken?

The Kraken got a second period goal from Brandon Tanev of Toronto, Ontario to open the scoring. Like the Lizotte goal, Tanev scored unassisted for the Kraken. Seattle’s game-winning goal was off the stick of Jordan Eberle of Regina, Saskatchewan from Matthew Beniers of Hingham, Massachusetts and defenseman William Borgen of Moorhead, Minnesota at 6:27 of the third period.

The other time Daccord had 42 saves in a game

The first time Daccord had 42 saves in a game came on October 26, 2023 in a 3-2 Kraken loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Even though the Kraken lost the game, Seattle was still able to salvage a must needed point as the game went into overtime.

Daccord’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Daccord has a record of six wins, five regulation losses, and a NHL leading eight losses in extra time this season. He has one shutout, a goals against average of 2.56, and a save percentage of .911. Daccord’s lone shutout came in a 4-0 Kraken win over the Florida Panthers on December 12.

Who has the NHL regular season record for most saves in a game?

This record belongs to Ron Tugnutt of Scarborough, Ontario. He made 70 saves for the Quebec Nordiques in a 3-3 tie with the Boston Bruins on March 21, 1991.

Where are the Kraken in the standings?

Seattle is in fifth place in the Pacific Division. They have a record of 11 wins, 14 regulation losses and nine losses in extra time for 31 points. They are three points back of the Arizona Coyotes for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.