NHL News and Rumors

Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord ties own franchise record for most saves in a game

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Joey Daccord

Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord of Boston, Massachusetts tied his own franchise record for most saves in a game. He accomplished the feat on Wednesday by making 42 saves in a 2-1 Seattle Kraken win over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Daccord made 20 saved in the first period, 16 saves in the second period and six saves in the third period.

Only Kings Player to Score

The only Kings player to score in the game was center Blake Lizotte of Lindstrom, Minnesota. He scored an unassisted shorthanded goal at the eight minute mark of the third period. Ironically, the goal came on a mistake by Daccord, as he came out to play the puck, and the Kings soon generated possession.

Who scored for the Kraken?

The Kraken got a second period goal from Brandon Tanev of Toronto, Ontario to open the scoring. Like the Lizotte goal, Tanev scored unassisted for the Kraken. Seattle’s game-winning goal was off the stick of Jordan Eberle of Regina, Saskatchewan from Matthew Beniers of Hingham, Massachusetts and defenseman William Borgen of Moorhead, Minnesota at 6:27 of the third period.

The other time Daccord had 42 saves in a game

The first time Daccord had 42 saves in a game came on October 26, 2023 in a 3-2 Kraken loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Even though the Kraken lost the game, Seattle was still able to salvage a must needed point as the game went into overtime.

Daccord’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Daccord has a record of six wins, five regulation losses, and a NHL leading eight losses in extra time this season. He has one shutout, a goals against average of 2.56, and a save percentage of .911. Daccord’s lone shutout came in a 4-0 Kraken win over the Florida Panthers on December 12.

Who has the NHL regular season record for most saves in a game?

This record belongs to Ron Tugnutt of Scarborough, Ontario. He made 70 saves for the Quebec Nordiques in a 3-3 tie with the Boston Bruins on March 21, 1991.

Where are the Kraken in the standings?

Seattle is in fifth place in the Pacific Division. They have a record of 11 wins, 14 regulation losses and nine losses in extra time for 31 points. They are three points back of the Arizona Coyotes for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

 

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Seattle Kraken
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22095065_168396541_lowres-2

Kirill Marchenko records second career NHL hat trick

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 20 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22095116_168396541_lowres-2
Jack Hughes records second career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 17 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Los Angeles Kings
Avalanche trade Tomas Tatar to the Kraken
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 16 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks
Brock Boeser records his fifth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 14 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov named NHL first star of the week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 14 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21844592_168396541_lowres-2
Los Angeles Kings set NHL record for longest road win streak to start a season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 8 2023
NHL News and Rumors
patrick kane debut with detroit is a loss (1)
NHL Fans Receive Offensive Treat As Red Wings-Sharks Produce Historic 2nd Period Scoring Display During Patrick Kane’s Debut
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top