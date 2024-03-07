Kraken trade center Alexander Wennberg to the Rangers

The New York Rangers tried to improve their offensive depth on Wednesday by the acquisition of centre Alexander Wennberg of Stockholm, Sweden from the Seattle Kraken according to Rogers Sportsnet. In return, the Kraken are receiving a second round pick in 2024 and a conditional fourth round pick in 2025. Wennberg is joining his fourth National Hockey League team as he has previously played six seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2014 to 2020, one season with the Florida Panthers in 2020-21 and the last three seasons with the Kraken from 2021 to 2024.

Confusing Condition as part of the deal

The conditional fourth round pick in 2025 is rather complex. The draft pick is a conditional pick from a trade with the New York Rangers and Dallas Stars. On September 19, 2022, the New York Rangers traded defenseman Nils Lundkvist of Pitea, Sweden for a conditional first round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth round pick in 2025. The conditional fourth round pick in the deal from the Rangers and Stars is now the draft pick the Kraken are receiving. If Lundkvist registers a combined 55 points over last season and this season with the Stars, that draft pick is upgraded to a third round pick. With the Stars having 18 games left this season, Lundkvist has eight goals and 23 assists for 31 points.

Wennberg in 2023-24

Alexander Wennberg has nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points in 60 games this season. He was also a +1 with 14 penalty minutes, four power-play points, one shorthanded point, four game-winning goals, 80 shots on goal, 470 faceoff wins, 65 blocked shots, 37 hits, 40 takeaways, and 18 giveaways.

First in the Metropolitan Division

The Rangers are first in the Metropolitan Division with 84 points. They have a record of 40 wins, 18 regulation losses and four losses in extra time. The Rangers have the third most points in the East. Only the Florida Panthers, who acquired winger Vladimir Tarasenko from the Ottawa Senators earlier today, and the Boston Bruins have more. The Panthers have 90 points and the Bruins have 87 points.