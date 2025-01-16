NHL News and Rumors

Kyle Connor registers his sixth career hat trick

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche

Winnipeg Jets centre Kyle Connor of Shelby Township, Michigan registered his sixth career National Hockey League hat trick on Tuesday. He accomplished the feat in a 6-1 Jets win over the Vancouver Canucks at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Inside look at the hat trick

Connor registered a natural hat trick with all three goals coming in the first period. He put the Jets up 3-0 after the first 13 minutes and 37 seconds. Connor opened the scoring at 6:59 of the first period from Gabriel Vilardi of Kingston, Ontario. He then put the Jets up 2-0 with the game-winning goal from Neal Pionk of Omaha, Nebraska and Vilardi at 13:01 of the first period. Connor’s hat trick then came 36 seconds later from Mark Scheifele of Kitchener, Ontario and Vilardi.

Fourth Point

Connor had a power-play assist on a goal by Scheifele. It came at 1:31 of the third period to put the Jets up  6-0.

Connor’s Five Prior Hat Tricks

Connor scored thrice in a 5-0 Jets win over the Nashville Predators on March 23, 2019. That was followed by three goals in a game on New Year’s Eve, 2019, in a 7-4 Jets win over the Colorado Avalanche, three more goals in a 3-2 Jets win over the Anaheim Ducks on November 17, 2022, three goals in a 7-4 Jets win over the Canucks on January 8, 2023, and three goals in a 6-3 Jets win over the Predators on November 9, 2023.

Connor in 2024-25

Connor has 26 goals and 33 assists for 59 points in 45 games. He is a +9 with 21 penalty minutes, 20 power-play points, one shorthanded point, six game-winning goals, 149 shots on goal, 25 blocked shots, five hits, 16 takeaways, and 47 giveaways.

Great season for the Jets

The Jets not only have the most points in the Central, they are tied with the Washington Capitals for the most points in the NHL with 63. Next up for the Jets are the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Winnipeg Jets
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche

Kyle Connor registers his sixth career hat trick

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets
Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
NHL News and Rumors
LoanDepot Park
State of Florida to host two NHL outdoor games in 2025-26
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 9 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Preseason-Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild
Wild center Marco Rossi named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 7 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21916463_168396541_lowres-3
Matthew Knies records first career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 5 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25109483_168396541_lowres-2
Blues left winger Brandon Saad records third career hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 4 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25092120_168396541_lowres-2
Blues defensemen shine in Winter Classic win over Blackhawks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 1 2025
More News
Arrow to top