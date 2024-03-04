NHL News and Rumors

Kyle Palmieri registers his third career NHL hat trick

Jeremy Freeborn
Kyle Palmieri of Smithtown, New York registered his third career National Hockey League trick on Saturday. He accomplished the feat in a 5-1 New York Islanders win over the Boston Bruins at the UBS Arena.

How and When did Palmieri score three times

Palmieri scored three goals in the first period on Saturday in the four-goal Islanders win. Palmieri opened the scoring at 3:32 from Noah Dobson of Summerside, Prince Edward Island and Anders Lee of Edina, Minnesota. He then put the Islanders up 2-0 with a power-play goal from Bo Horvat of London, Ontario and Mathew Barzal of Coquitlam, British Columbia at 5:27. This was also the game-winning goal. Palmieri then registered the hat trick at 12:19 of the first period from defenseman Ryan Pulock of Dauphin, Manitoba and Jean-Gabriel Pageau of Ottawa, Ontario.

Four-Point Game

Palmieri recorded four points in a game for the second time in his NHL career on Saturday. He notched his fourth point in the third period with an assist at the 46 second mark on a goal by Anders Lee of Edina, Minnesota. At the time, the Islanders took a 4-0 lead. The only other time in Palmieri’s career he had four points in a game came on March 15, 2023 in a 6-3 Islanders win over the Anaheim Ducks. Palmieri had one goal and three assists.

Palmieri’s Prior Hat Tricks

Palmieri has now had a hat trick with three different teams. His first hat trick came with the Anaheim Ducks in a 5-1 win over the Nashville Predators on February 27, 2013, and his second hat trick came with the New Jersey Devils in a 7-6 Devils loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on October 30, 2019.

Palmieri in 2023-24

Palmieri has 18 goals and 19 assists for 37 points in 60 games. He is a -16 with 24 penalty minutes, 17 power-play points, four game-winning goals, 152 shots on goal, 11 faceoff wins, 29 blocked shots, 62 hits, 16 takeaways and 29 giveaways.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
