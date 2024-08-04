Olympics

Leon Marchand has become the French star of the 2024 Olympic Games

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_23904076_168396541_lowres-2

Whenever an Olympic Games takes place, it is always interesting to keep an eye on the stars from the hometown country. At the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the most notable French star to date has been swimmer Leon Marchand of Toulouse. The Arizona State University product has quite simply been phenomenal in the pool, as he has won four Olympic gold medals to date.

What events have Marchand finished first?

Marchand has won the gold medal in the men’s 200 metre individual medley, men’s 400 metre individual medley, men’s 200 metre butterfly, and men’s 200 metre breaststroke.

Marchand’s gold medals in the 200 metre breaststroke and 200 metre butterfly both came on July 31. In the men’s 200 metre butterfly, Marchand set the Olympic record with a time of 1:51.21. He beat his nearest competitor, Kristof Milak of Hungary, by 0.54 seconds. Then in the men’s 200 metre breaststroke, Marchand posted an Olympic record winning time of 2:05.85. He beat his nearest competitor, Zac Stubblety-Cook of Australia by 0.94 seconds.

Marchand also won two gold medals in the men’s individual medley events. In the men’s 200 metre individual medley on August 2, he once again set an Olympic record with a time of 1:54.06. Marchand beat his closest competitor, Duncan Scott of Great Britain by 1.25 seconds. In the men’s 400 metre individual medley on July 28, Marchand clobbered the field. He had an Olympic record time of 4:02.95, and beat his nearest competitor, Tomoyuki Matsushita of Japan by a whopping 5.57 seconds. Marchand has an excellent chance for a fifth medal in the men’s 4×100 medley relay on Sunday.

Who else have won Olympic gold for France?

In all, France has won 12 gold medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris to date. Their other eight gold medals came in men’s rugby sevens, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (women’s mountain biking), Nicolas Gestin (men’s slalom canoeing), Manon Brunet (women’s sabre fencing), Cassandre Beaugrand (women’s triathlon), Teddy Riner (men’s 100+ kg judo), Joris Daudet (men’s BMX cycling), and mixed team judo.

 

Topics  
Olympics
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Olympics

Olympics
USATSI_23891403_168396541_lowres-2

Morocco pounds USA in Olympic men’s soccer

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
Olympics
Vernon Norwood
United States sets world record in the mixed 4×400 metre relay
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 3 2024
Olympics
Olympics: Swimming-July 28
Five must see moments On Day 8 of the 2024 Olympics
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 3 2024
Olympics
Olympics: Swimming-July 28
Katie Ledecky sets record for most Olympic medals by a female swimmer
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 2 2024
Olympics
USATSI_22735773_168396541_lowres-2
Five must see moments on Day 7 of the 2024 Olympics
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 2 2024
Olympics
2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Day 2
X reacts to Simone Biles winning Olympic gold in women’s individual all-around
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 1 2024
Olympics
USATSI_16454426_168396541_lowres-2
Tom Pidcock wins Olympic gold in men’s mountain biking
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 31 2024
More News
Arrow to top