Whenever an Olympic Games takes place, it is always interesting to keep an eye on the stars from the hometown country. At the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the most notable French star to date has been swimmer Leon Marchand of Toulouse. The Arizona State University product has quite simply been phenomenal in the pool, as he has won four Olympic gold medals to date.

What events have Marchand finished first?

Marchand has won the gold medal in the men’s 200 metre individual medley, men’s 400 metre individual medley, men’s 200 metre butterfly, and men’s 200 metre breaststroke.

Marchand’s gold medals in the 200 metre breaststroke and 200 metre butterfly both came on July 31. In the men’s 200 metre butterfly, Marchand set the Olympic record with a time of 1:51.21. He beat his nearest competitor, Kristof Milak of Hungary, by 0.54 seconds. Then in the men’s 200 metre breaststroke, Marchand posted an Olympic record winning time of 2:05.85. He beat his nearest competitor, Zac Stubblety-Cook of Australia by 0.94 seconds.

Marchand also won two gold medals in the men’s individual medley events. In the men’s 200 metre individual medley on August 2, he once again set an Olympic record with a time of 1:54.06. Marchand beat his closest competitor, Duncan Scott of Great Britain by 1.25 seconds. In the men’s 400 metre individual medley on July 28, Marchand clobbered the field. He had an Olympic record time of 4:02.95, and beat his nearest competitor, Tomoyuki Matsushita of Japan by a whopping 5.57 seconds. Marchand has an excellent chance for a fifth medal in the men’s 4×100 medley relay on Sunday.

Who else have won Olympic gold for France?

In all, France has won 12 gold medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris to date. Their other eight gold medals came in men’s rugby sevens, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (women’s mountain biking), Nicolas Gestin (men’s slalom canoeing), Manon Brunet (women’s sabre fencing), Cassandre Beaugrand (women’s triathlon), Teddy Riner (men’s 100+ kg judo), Joris Daudet (men’s BMX cycling), and mixed team judo.