Heading into game two of the Eastern Conference first round playoff series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning, the Maple Leafs had some momentum despite losing 7-3 in the best out of seven series. That is because two of the top Lightning blueliners were going to be out of the lineup–Victor Hedman of Ornskoldsvik, Sweden and Erik Cernak of Kosice, Slovakia. Well, game two was significantly different than game one as the Maple Leafs rebounded with a 7-2 win to tie the best out of seven series at one game apiece. Maple Leafs captain John Tavares had his first playoff hat trick of his National Hockey League career, and Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly tied a franchise record for most assists in a playoff game with four.

Why did Hedman and Cernak not play?

Hedman did not play for the Lightning in game two of the series because of an undisclosed injury in game one. Cernak meanwhile was a recipient of a hit to the head by Michael Bunting. As a result, Bunting was suspended three games. He missed game two, and will also miss games three and four in Tampa.

Victor Hedman’s impact on Lightning

Hedman won the Norris Trophy in 2018 and the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2020. This past season, Hedman had nine goals and 40 assists for 49 points. He was a +10 with 42 penalty minutes, 14 power-play points, three shorthanded points, one game-winning goal, 185 shots on goal, 136 blocked shots, 95 hits, 48 takeaways and 79 giveaways. Hedman’s game-winning goal came in a 3-2 Lightning win over the Boston Bruins. It would be one of only 12 regulation losses for the Bruins all season.

Erik Cernak’s impact on Lightning

Cernak had two goals and 14 assists for 16 points in 70 games in 2022-23. He was a +8 with 53 penalty minutes, two shorthanded points, 87 shots on goal, 100 blocked shots, 209 hits, 21 takeaways and 31 giveaways. Cernak’s goals came in a 6-2 Lightning win over the Seattle Kraken on December 13 and in a 5-1 Lightning win over the Washington Capitals on March 30. Cernak’s shorthanded points came in the Lightning win over the Capitals last month and in a 4-1 Lightning win over the New Jersey Devils on March 14.