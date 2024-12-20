NHL News and Rumors

Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser out long term

Jeremy Freeborn
J.J. Moser

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser of Biel, Switzerland is expected to be out for the long term. At this time according to WTSP Sports Director Evan Closky, Moser will be out eight to 10 weeks.

How did Moser suffer the injury?

Moser suffered a lower-body injury on December 12 against the Calgary Flames. According to Dave Litman of NHL Trade Rumors, Moser fell at his own blue line while chasing the puck. Remarkably on the same play, Flames forward Nazem Kadri jumped over Moser and eventually scored. Tampa Bay did go on to win the game 8-3 with Moser picking up a primary assist on a goal by Jake Guentzel of Omaha, Nebraska. Guentzel had an eventual hat trick. The “lower-body” injury designation is obviously in general terms and it is unfortunate that the NHL is not like the National Football League, where teams need to be specific when disclosing injuries.

First year with the Lightning

This is Moser’s first season as a defenseman in Tampa Bay. He was traded by the Utah Hockey Club to the Lightning with centre Conor Geekie of Strathclair, Manitoba, a seventh round pick in the 2024 National Hockey League Entry Draft (left winger Noah Steen of Oslo, Norway) and a second round draft pick in 2025 for defenseman Mikhail Sergachev of Nizhnekamsk, Russia.

Moser’s 2024-25 statistics

In 27 games, Moser has two goals and eight assists for 10 points. He is a +13 with 12 penalty minutes, one power-play point, one shorthanded point, 28 shots on goal, 39 blocked shots, 19 hits, 14 takeaways, and 30 giveaways.

Moser has had two three point games this season where he has had one goal and two assists. He achieved the feats in a 4-3 Lightning win over the Vegas Golden Knights on October 17, and again against the New Jersey Devils in an 8-5 Tampa Bay win on October 22. In the Lightning win over the Golden Knights, Moser tied the game at one at 10:21 of the first period from right winger Cam Atkinson of Riverside, Connecticut and defenseman Emil Martinsen Lilleberg of Sarpsborg, Norway. In the Lightning win over the Devils, Moser scored shorthanded from Nick Paul of Mississauga, Ontario at 9:19 of the third period. At the time, the Lightning went up 8-4.

Sixth in the East

Tampa Bay is currently sixth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 17 wins, 13 regulation losses and two losses in extra time for 36 points. They lead the Pittsburgh Penguins by three points for a playoff spot.

 

 

