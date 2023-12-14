NHL News and Rumors

Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov named NHL first star of the week

Jeremy Freeborn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov of Maykop, Russia was the National Hockey League first star of the week for the week from December 4-10, 2023. In four games, he had four goals and three assists for seven points.

More Statistics from December 4-10

In addition to the seven points, Kucherov was a +2 with two power-play points, three game-winning goals, 20 shots on goal, two hits, and two blocked shots. Kucherov’s power-play points came in a 3-1 Penguins win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on December 6. He had a power play assist on Tampa Bay’s first goal, a marker by center Anthony Cirelli of Etobicoke, Ontario at 5:56 of the first period which put the Lightning up 1-0. Kucherov also scored a power-play goal at 8:31 of the second period from defenseman Victor Hedman of Ornskoldsvik, Sweden and Steven Stamkos of Markham, Ontario to put the Lightning up 2-0. The power-play goal was one of three game-winning goals Kucherov scored during the week.

Kucherov also had a game-winning goal in the Lightning’s first game of the week, a 4-0 Tampa Bay win over the Dallas Stars. He scored from defenseman and fellow-Russian Mikhail Sergachev of Nizhnekamsk, at 7:47 of the first period to begin the scoring. It was one of two points he had in this game, as Kucherov also had an assist on a goal by Cirelli.

After the Lightning lost 5-1 to the Nashville Predators on December 7 in a game where Kucherov was held to without a point, he had two goals and one assist for three points on December 9, in a 4-3 Lightning overtime win over the Seattle Kraken. Kucherov’s game-winning goal was an overtime winner, and came from Brandon Hagel of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and defenseman Darren Raddysh of Toronto, Ontario at 3:12 of the extra period.

Kucherov’s 2023-24 Statistics

Kucherov leads the NHL in points this season with 47. He has 19 goals and 28 assists. Kucherov also leads the NHL with 137 shots on goal. He is a -2 with eight penalty minutes, 22 power-play points, four game-winning goals, 11 blocked shots, 15 hits, 22 takeaways, and 38 giveaways.

First Star of the Month for November

Kucherov was honoured in November as the first star of the month. In 14 games, Kucherov had nine goals and 19 assists for 28 points. He was a +1 with four penalty minutes, 13 power-play points, 73 shots on goal, 11 hits, and three blocked shots.

Lightning tied for eighth in the East

Tampa Bay is currently at 13 wins, 12 regulation losses, and five losses in extra time for 31 points. Tampa Bay is one of four teams in the Eastern Conference that are tied for eighth place. The other three teams with 31 points are the Washington Capitals, New Jersey Devils, and Carolina Hurricanes.

Tampa Bay Lightning
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

