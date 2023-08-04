Soccer

Lionel Messi Tickets For First Road Game Sold Out In 18 Minutes

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Lionel Messi Tickets For First Road Game Sold Out In 18 Minutes

Lionel Messi has definitely shaken up MLS, turning Inter Miami from one of the worst teams to one of the best in a matter of just a few games.

Since signing to the team, Inter Miami has added a few of Messi’s old friends and FC Barcelona teammates in Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. At the end of July, the team also added young Paraguayan central midfielder Diego Gomez and Argentinan Facundo Farias.

Inter Miami was in last place in the Eastern Conference standings but the addition of Messi and other talented pieces have already changed the franchise overnight.

The Messi effect hasn’t just been felt on the field though. Messi will be heading out to his first road game against FC Dallas for the Leagues Cup Round of 16 match. However, don’t expect to seats to be easy to come by at Toyota Stadium.

In fact, tickets sold out in just 18 minutes after season ticket holders got the first opportunity to purchase seats beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Lionel’s Messi First Road Game Sells Out in Minutes

Following their win against Orlando City, Inter Miami will head on the road for the Leagues Cup Round of 16 match against FC Dallas.

Tickets went on sale on Thursday, selling out in just 18 minutes. The Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas only has a capacity of 20,500 people, so expect prices on the secondary market to start around $575 each. That has been the case around the MLS, where ticket prices have skyrocketed against Messi when Inter Miami is on the road.

With such a small capacity size, the game is almost exclusive. Dallas is home to one of the smallest franchises in the league and will greatly benefit from Messi traveling to their home stadium for the Round of 16 match.

Not only were tickets priced higher from the retailer ($199-$499) but now the secondary market prices are absolutely going through the roof.

Inter Miami vs FC Dallas Resale For $9,000 a Ticket

Going to see Lionel Messi is even more expensive than ever. The resale market is absolutely insane with tickets going as high as $9,000 a ticket.

Some fans aren’t going to pass up the opportunity and are willing to pay astronomical prices for a chance to see the 2022 World Cup winner. Due to Toyota Stadium’s low capacity, ticket prices were already sparse. In addition, Messi might not return to Dallas this season, making the tickets even more expensive.

If Inter Miami wins this match, they will be in the quarter-finals stage and heading back to DRV PNK Stadium.

Since the addition of Messi, Inter Miami snapped an 11-game losing streak and has won three straight. Messi has been front and center scoring in each of the matches against Cruz Azul, Atlanta United, and Orlando City.

Soccer Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Soccer
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Soccer

Soccer
Allyson Swaby

Round of 16 set at 2023 Women’s World Cup

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  9h
Soccer
tom brady birmingham
Five High-Profile Sports Stars That Own Soccer Teams: Whose Footsteps Does New Owner Tom Brady Follow in?
Author image David Evans  •  9h
Soccer
Messi Scores Twice, Gets Yellow Card In Inter Miami Win vs Orlando City
Messi Scores Twice, Gets Yellow Card In Inter Miami Win vs Orlando City
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 3 2023
Soccer
UWSNT Odds To Win Women’s World Cup Fall By 80% After Group Stage
UWSNT Odds To Win Women’s World Cup Fall By 80% After Group Stage
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 2 2023
Soccer
carli lloyd
Women’s World Cup 2023: Carli Lloyd Says USWNT Celebrations Were Embarrassing After Draw Against Portugal
Author image David Evans  •  Aug 2 2023
Soccer
Sophie Roman Haug
Norway and Switzerland advance at 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 30 2023
Soccer
Jill Roord
Five takeaways from the second round of the Group Stage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top