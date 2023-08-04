Lionel Messi Tickets For First Road Game Sold Out In 18 Minutes

Lionel Messi has definitely shaken up MLS, turning Inter Miami from one of the worst teams to one of the best in a matter of just a few games.

Since signing to the team, Inter Miami has added a few of Messi’s old friends and FC Barcelona teammates in Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. At the end of July, the team also added young Paraguayan central midfielder Diego Gomez and Argentinan Facundo Farias.

Inter Miami was in last place in the Eastern Conference standings but the addition of Messi and other talented pieces have already changed the franchise overnight.

The Messi effect hasn’t just been felt on the field though. Messi will be heading out to his first road game against FC Dallas for the Leagues Cup Round of 16 match. However, don’t expect to seats to be easy to come by at Toyota Stadium.

In fact, tickets sold out in just 18 minutes after season ticket holders got the first opportunity to purchase seats beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Lionel’s Messi First Road Game Sells Out in Minutes

Following their win against Orlando City, Inter Miami will head on the road for the Leagues Cup Round of 16 match against FC Dallas.

Tickets went on sale on Thursday, selling out in just 18 minutes. The Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas only has a capacity of 20,500 people, so expect prices on the secondary market to start around $575 each. That has been the case around the MLS, where ticket prices have skyrocketed against Messi when Inter Miami is on the road.

With such a small capacity size, the game is almost exclusive. Dallas is home to one of the smallest franchises in the league and will greatly benefit from Messi traveling to their home stadium for the Round of 16 match.

Not only were tickets priced higher from the retailer ($199-$499) but now the secondary market prices are absolutely going through the roof.

Inter Miami vs FC Dallas Resale For $9,000 a Ticket

Going to see Lionel Messi is even more expensive than ever. The resale market is absolutely insane with tickets going as high as $9,000 a ticket.

Some fans aren’t going to pass up the opportunity and are willing to pay astronomical prices for a chance to see the 2022 World Cup winner. Due to Toyota Stadium’s low capacity, ticket prices were already sparse. In addition, Messi might not return to Dallas this season, making the tickets even more expensive.

If Inter Miami wins this match, they will be in the quarter-finals stage and heading back to DRV PNK Stadium.

Since the addition of Messi, Inter Miami snapped an 11-game losing streak and has won three straight. Messi has been front and center scoring in each of the matches against Cruz Azul, Atlanta United, and Orlando City.

