LIV Golf Bedminster Purse Is 297% Bigger Than PGA Tour This Week

The third tournament of the LIV Golf Invitationals Series has the 48-man field taking on Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey this weekend.

Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace both took home $4 million in individual prizes from the previous two LIV Golf tournaments, both of which included a total of $25 million in prize money.

Another $25 million purse is on the line this weekend as LIV Golf stops in New Jersey.

Read on below to learn more about the LIV Golf purse and payouts, along with how the prize money compares to the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf Bedminster Purse

There are eight golf tournaments scheduled for the LIV Golf Invitational Series this year. Each tournament will have the same layout and projected purse prizes.

The invitational series heads to Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey for its third tournament.

It will be a 48-man field with a $25 million purse. Each tournament hosted by LIV Golf will have the same payout structure with the champion taking home $4 million, 16 percent of the purse.

Compared to this week’s PGA Tour event, the Rocket Mortgage Classic, this week’s LIV Golf event offers 297% more prize money in the total purse, including 265% more for first place.

LIV Golf Bedminster Prize Money and Payouts

Unlike the PGA Tour, LIV Golf operates differently in terms of its purse distribution. Since there are no cuts in the 48-man field, each player will receive a portion of the purse for playing all three days of the event.

In addition, only $20 million of the $25 million purse is divided among individual players. The remaining $5 million is distributed among the team aspect of LIV Golf, where the best team gets to split a $3 million payout.

LIV Golf Bedminster Individual Prizes

Compared to the PGA Tour, the projected payout at LIV Golf for first place is 265% higher than a first place win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In fact, the top three players at Bedminster this weekend will pull in more money than the winner of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Check out the table below for a full breakdown of each payout at LIV Golf Bedminister.

Place Projected payout 1 $4,000,000 2 $2,125,000 3 $1,500,000 4 $1,050,000 5 $975,000 6 $800,000 7 $675,000 8 $625,000 9 $580,000 10 $560,000 11 $540,000 12 $450,000 13 $360,000 14 $270,000 15 $250,000 16 $240,000 17 $232,000 18 $226,000 19 $220,000 20 $200,000 21 $180,000 22 $172,000 23 $170,000 24 $168,000 25 $166,000 26 $164,000 27 $162,000 28 $160,000 29 $158,000 30 $156,000 31 $154,000 32 $152,000 33 $150,000 34 $148,000 35 $146,000 36 $144,000 37 $142,000 38 $140,000 39 $138,000 40 $136,000 41 $134,000 42 $132,000 43 $130,000 44 $128,000 45 $126,000 46 $124,000 47 $122,000 48 $120,000

LIV Golf Team Prize Money

Another exciting component of LIV Golf, team prizes are distributed at the end of every tournament.

On top of individual prizes, each team will have a chance at a share of a $5 million purse. Teams are drafted by a captain ahead of every tournament and the first place team receives a $3,000,000 prize that is split among the four-man crew.

When combining the LIV Golf purse and team prizes, the first-place winner of the tournament could potentially win $4.75 million if they win both aspects of a golf tournament.

With a potential $4.75 million max prize on the line at every tournament, golfers have a chance to triple their winnings with one win at LIV Golf compared to a victory on the PGA Tour.

PGA Tour events are also 72-hole tournaments that run over the course of four days compared to just three rounds and 54 holes at LIV Golf events.

Below, we’ll break down the team prize payout for the LIV Golf Bedminster Invitational series this week.