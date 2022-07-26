Golf News and Rumors

LIV Golf Bedminster Purse Is 297% Bigger Than PGA Tour This Week

Gia Nguyen
LIV Golf Bedminster Purse Is 297% Bigger Than PGA Tour This Week

The third tournament of the LIV Golf Invitationals Series has the 48-man field taking on Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey this weekend.

Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace both took home $4 million in individual prizes from the previous two LIV Golf tournaments, both of which included a total of $25 million in prize money.

Another $25 million purse is on the line this weekend as LIV Golf stops in New Jersey.

Read on below to learn more about the LIV Golf purse and payouts, along with how the prize money compares to the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf Bedminster Purse

There are eight golf tournaments scheduled for the LIV Golf Invitational Series this year. Each tournament will have the same layout and projected purse prizes.

The invitational series heads to Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey for its third tournament.

It will be a 48-man field with a $25 million purse. Each tournament hosted by LIV Golf will have the same payout structure with the champion taking home $4 million, 16 percent of the purse.

Compared to this week’s PGA Tour event, the Rocket Mortgage Classic, this week’s LIV Golf event offers 297% more prize money in the total purse, including 265% more for first place.

LIV Golf Bedminster Prize Money and Payouts

Unlike the PGA Tour, LIV Golf operates differently in terms of its purse distribution. Since there are no cuts in the 48-man field, each player will receive a portion of the purse for playing all three days of the event.

In addition, only $20 million of the $25 million purse is divided among individual players. The remaining $5 million is distributed among the team aspect of LIV Golf, where the best team gets to split a $3 million payout.

LIV Golf Bedminster Individual Prizes

Compared to the PGA Tour, the projected payout at LIV Golf for first place is 265% higher than a first place win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In fact, the top three players at Bedminster this weekend will pull in more money than the winner of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Check out the table below for a full breakdown of each payout at LIV Golf Bedminister.

Place Projected payout
1 $4,000,000
2 $2,125,000
3 $1,500,000
4 $1,050,000
5 $975,000
6 $800,000
7 $675,000
8 $625,000
9 $580,000
10 $560,000
11 $540,000
12 $450,000
13 $360,000
14 $270,000
15 $250,000
16 $240,000
17 $232,000
18 $226,000
19 $220,000
20 $200,000
21 $180,000
22 $172,000
23 $170,000
24 $168,000
25 $166,000
26 $164,000
27 $162,000
28 $160,000
29 $158,000
30 $156,000
31 $154,000
32 $152,000
33 $150,000
34 $148,000
35 $146,000
36 $144,000
37 $142,000
38 $140,000
39 $138,000
40 $136,000
41 $134,000
42 $132,000
43 $130,000
44 $128,000
45 $126,000
46 $124,000
47 $122,000
48 $120,000

LIV Golf Team Prize Money

Another exciting component of LIV Golf, team prizes are distributed at the end of every tournament.

On top of individual prizes, each team will have a chance at a share of a $5 million purse. Teams are drafted by a captain ahead of every tournament and the first place team receives a $3,000,000 prize that is split among the four-man crew.

When combining the LIV Golf purse and team prizes, the first-place winner of the tournament could potentially win $4.75 million if they win both aspects of a golf tournament.

With a potential $4.75 million max prize on the line at every tournament, golfers have a chance to triple their winnings with one win at LIV Golf compared to a victory on the PGA Tour.

PGA Tour events are also 72-hole tournaments that run over the course of four days compared to just three rounds and 54 holes at LIV Golf events.

Below, we’ll break down the team prize payout for the LIV Golf Bedminster Invitational series this week.

Position Prize Money
1st $3,000,000
2nd $1,500,000
3rd $500,000
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Updated LIV Golf Roster: Will Cameron Smith Join Saudi-Backed League?

Updated LIV Golf Roster: Will Cameron Smith Join Saudi-Backed League?

Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 23 2022
Golf News and Rumors
Charles Barkley to Play in LIV Golf Pro-AM as He Decides on TNT Future
Charles Barkley to Play in LIV Golf Pro-AM as He Decides on TNT Future
Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 21 2022
Golf News and Rumors
Cameron Smith Leads List of PGA Tour Golfers That Could Join LIV Golf
Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 22 2022
Golf News and Rumors
3M Open 2022: Golf Expert Picks 55-1 Among Best Longshot Bets
3M Open 2022: Golf Expert Picks 55-1 Among Best Longshot Bets
Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 20 2022
Golf News and Rumors
Donald Trump Predicts PGA Tour, LIV Golf Merger; Tells Golfers to Cash In
Donald Trump Predicts PGA Tour, LIV Golf Merger; Tells Golfers to Cash In
Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 21 2022
Golf News and Rumors
Charles Barkley Could Leave NBA on TNT for LIV Golf Broadcasting Role
Charles Barkley Could Leave NBA on TNT for LIV Golf Broadcasting Role
Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 20 2022
Golf News and Rumors
3M Open 2022: Tee Times, Featured Groups, and Weather Forecast
3M Open 2022: Tee Times, Featured Groups, and Weather Forecast
Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 19 2022
More News