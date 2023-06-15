Live Updates for first round of 2023 United States Open

The first round of the 2023 United States Open starts today from the north course of the Los Angeles Country Club.

9:51 AM ET–Very special day of golf as generally the Los Angeles Country Club is not open to the public.

10:02 AM ET–Omar Morales, an amateur sophomore from UCLA picks up the first birdie of the 2023 United States Open….Morales, who represents Mexico, birdied the first hole…qualified for the U.S. Open for being in the top five in the U.S. Open qualifying event from the Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles…

10:11 AM ET–2018 John Deere Classic champ Michael Kim of Houston, who was born in Seoul, gets an early birdie on the 10th hole to move to -1…

10:14 AM ET–Ryan Gerard of Raleigh, North Carolina birdies the first…tied with Morales and Kim….

10:19 AM ET–Scott Stallings of Worcester, Massachusetts birdies the 10th hole to go to -1…Stallings is a three-time PGA Tour winner. He won at the 2011 Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia, the 2012 True South Classic (now Sanderson Farms Classic) in Jackson, Mississippi, and the 2014 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego…

10:26 AM ET–Early birdie for Canadian Adam Svensson of Surrey, British Columbia…Svensson won the RSM Classic on St. Simons Island in Georgia this past November….Svensson is at -1…

10:34 AM ET–Jacob Solomon of San Ramon, California birdies the third…also at -1…

10:48 AM ET–Amateur Michael Brennan makes a fascinating shot on the third hole…maybe the shot of the day…chip shot off the rough and into the hole…but you have to see the angles from how this shot went into the hole to appreciate its greatness…

10:52 AM ET–Three more golfers at -1…they are American Kevin Streelman, Japan’s Yuki Ishikawa and 2018 British Open Francesco Molinari of Italy

10:59 AM ET–Dylan Wu of USA also moves to -1 with a birdie…so does 2019 British Open champion Shane Lowry of Ireland…

11:06 AM ET–10-way tie for the lead at -1…there you have Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Kevin Streelman, Dylan Wu, Jacob Solomon, Omar Morales, Ryan Gerard, Scott Stallings, Ryo Ishikawa, and Michael Brennan…

11:10 PM ET–Ishikawa bogeys to fall back to even par…

11:12 AM ET–New leader as Hayden Buckley of Chattanooga, Tennessee is at -1…

11:14 AM ET–Wu is the first golfer to get to -2…native of Medford. Oregon…

11:18 AM ET–Morales birdies the sixth to get to -2…

11:19 AM ET–Solomon birdies the sixth to get to -2…three-way tie for the lead at the moment…

11:48 AM ET–Mexican amateur from UCLA Omar Morales just misses a long eagle putt…moves to -3 though eight holes with the birdie putt…

11:57 AM ET–Wu birdies the sixth hole to get to -3…Solomon bogeyed the eighth to drop to -1…

12:01 PM ET–Morales and Wu lead at -3…impressive group tied for third at -1….those include Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Francisco Molinari, Shane Lowry, Scott Stallings, and Canadians Roger Sloan and Corey Conners….

12:01 PM ET–Total of 16 players under par…others at -1 are Americans Ryan Armour, Patrick Rodgers, Kevin Streelman, Jacob Solomon, Ryan Gerard, and France’s Paul Barjon…

12:05 PM ET–Jacob Solomon birdies the ninth hole to get to -2….

12:07 PM ET–Two-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Streelman moves to -2 after birdieing the sixth hole…Streelman won the 2013 Tampa Bay Championship and the 2014 Travelers Championship…