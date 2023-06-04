Live updates for Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals

Here are live updates for game one of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers from T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.

8:23 PM ET–Aaron Ekblad shot from the point blocked by the Golden Knights.

8:24 PM ET–Matt Tkachuk shot wide.

8:25 PM ET–Golden Knights captain Mark Stone fines himself all alone with a great scoring chance, but great save by Sergei Bobrovsky.

8:27 PM–Stoppage as Panthers are offside.

8:28 PM–Shots on goal after five minutes are 3-2 Vegas.

8:30 PM ET–Ekblad having an impact offensively and defensively for the Panthers in the early going.

8:32 PM ET–Panthers may have been 19 points back of the Golden Knights during the regular season, but the play has been relatively even so far.

8:34 PM ET–Great save by Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill off a closeup shot by Anton Lundell.

8:36 PM–Scrum in front of Golden Knights net after a couple of close scoring chances by Florida.

8:37 PM ET–Nick Cousins takes roughing penalty…both penalty killing units have been poor in the postseason….power play for Vegas…

8:39 PM ET–Shorthanded goal by Eric Staal of Thunder Bay, Ontario on a wrap around…Lundell has an assist…1-0 Panthers…time of goal…9:40…

8:42 PM ET–Shots on goal after 10 minutes are 7-3 Florida…

8:44 PM ET–Panthers power play after Carrier roughing penalty…

8:52 PM ET–Report that Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas went to the locker room after the scrum in front of Hill and has not returned…

8:54 pm ET–Panthers have 8-3 shot on goal lead with five minutes left in the first period…

8:57 PM ET–Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura given an interference penalty…Golden Knights power play…

8:59 PM ET–Jonathan Marchessault of Cap-Rouge, Quebec continues his great playoff with a power-play marker…open in the slot and ties the game at 1 with his 10th goal of the 2023 postseason….Shea Theodore and Chandler Stephenson notch the assists…time of goal 17:18…

8:59 PM ET–First period over…Florida outshoots Vegas 9-8 after one,,,game tied at one…