Live Updates For Game 3 Of 2024 NLCS

Jeremy Freeborn
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets.

Game three of the National League Divisional Series is set to start from Citi Field in New York. Here is what is taking place in the Big Apple tonight.

8:10 PM ET–Shohei Ohtani grounds out to first base…

8:12 PM ET–Luis Severino strikes out Mookie Betts looking…

8:14 PM ET–Severino strikes out  Freddie Freeman…0-0 heading into bottom of the first…

8:17 PM ET–Lindor flies out to centerfield…

8:20 PM ET–Walker Buehler, Dodgers starting pitcher, strikes out third baseman Mark Vientos…

8:21 PM ET–Brandon Nimmo gets infield hit to third base…

8:24 PM ET–Buehler strikes out Pete Alonso…0-0 after one…

8:27 PM ET–Max Muncy walks…

8:30 PM ET–Teoscar Hernandez hits into a fielder’s choice and advances Muncy to second base…

8:31 PM ET–Gavin Lux grounds out to Severino and advances Muncy to third base and Hernandez to second base…

8:34 PM ET–Will Smith gets infield hit off of the glove of Severino and scores Muncy…1-0 Dodgers…bases still loaded…

8:37 PM ET–Sacrifice Fly by Tommy Edman from a sliding catch by Mets center fielder Tyrone Taylor scores Teoscar Hernandez…2-0 Dodgers…

8:38 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez strikes out looking…2-0 Dodgers heading into the bottom of the second inning…

8:42 PM ET–Starling Marte grounds out to second base…

8:44 PM ET–JD Martinez walks…

8:45 PM ET–Jose Iglesias hits hard hit to Dodgers shortstop Tommy Edman… Edman bobbles ball, advances Martinez to second and reaches safely to first base…

8:48 PM ET–Tyrone Taylor walks, advances Martinez to third and Iglesias to second…

8:51 PM ET–Buehler strikes out Francisco Alvarez looking…

8:54 PM ET–Buehler strikes out Lindor…2-0 Dodgers after two innings…

8:58 PM ET–Ohtani walks…

9 PM ET–Betts walks…

9:03 PM ET–Freeman flies out to left field…

9:04 PM ET–Muncy singles and advances Ohtani to third and Betts to second…

9:06 PM ET–Teoscar Hernandez lines out to third base…

9:07 PM ET–Lux grounds out to Severino…2-0 Dodgers heading into the bottom of the third inning…

9:11 PM ET–Mark Vientos base hit to right field…diving attempt by Betts missed…

9:13 PM ET–Nimmo lines out to Muncy…

9:14 PM ET–Alonso flies out to left field…

9:16 PM ET–Marte hit by a pitch…high and inside around the upper arm…

9:18 PM ET–Buehler strikes out J.D. Martinez…2-0 Dodgers after three innings…

9:22 PM ET–Smith pops up to second base…

9:25 PM ET–Edman pops up to Lindor…

9:26 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez flies out to left field…2-0 Dodgers heading into the bottom of the fourth inning…

9:31 PM ET–Iglesias lines out to right field…

9:32 PM ET–Taylor grounds out to shortstop…

9:34 PM ET–Buehler strikes out Alvarez..2-0 Dodgers after four innings…

9:37 PM ET–Ohtani flies out to right field…

9:39 PM ET–Betts grounds out to shortstop…

9:40 PM ET–Freeman base hit…

9:42 PM ET–Muncy walks…

9:43 PM ET–pitching change–Reed Garrett into pitch for the Mets

9:46 PM ET–Hernandez strikes out…2-0 Dodgers heading into the bottom of the fifth inning…

9:50 PM ET–Michael Kopech into pitch for Los Angeles…

9:50 PM ET–Lindor flies out to left field…

9:51 PM ET–Vientos flies out to center field…

9:54 PM ET–Kopech strikes out Nimmo…2-0 Dodgers after five innings…

9:57 PM ET–Lux pops up to the catcher…

9:58 PM ET–Smith lines out to first base…

10 PM ET–Edman base hit to right field…

10:01 PM ET–Edman advances to second on a balk…

10:03 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez two-run home run scores Edman…4-0 Dodgers…

10:06 PM ET–Ohtani strikes out looking…4-0 Dodgers heading into the bottom of the sixth…

10:11 PM ET–Ryan Brasier comes into pitch for the Dodgers and strikes out Alonso…

10:12 PM ET–Starling Marte base hit to right field…

10:14 PM ET–Martinez walks and advances Marte to second…

10:17 PM ET–Iglesias hits into double play…4-0 Dodgers after 6 innings…

10:20 PM ET–Tylor Megill into pitch for the Mets…

10:20 PM ET–Betts base hit…

10:21 PM ET–Freeman flies out to left field…

10:23 PM ET–Muncy walks…

10:25 PM ET–Hernandez grounds out and advances Betts to third and Muncy to second…

10:28 PM ET–Megill strikes out Lux…4-0 Dodgers heading into the bottom of the seventh inning…

10:31 PM ET–Blake Treinen into pitch for the Dodgers…

10:32 PM ET–Jeff McNeil flies out to center field…

10:34 PM ET–Treinen strikes out Alvarez…

10:36 PM ET–Treinen strikes out Lindor…4-0 Dodgers after seven innings…

10:40 PM ET–Smith walks…

10:42 PM ET–Edman flies out to left field…

10:45 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez base hit and advances Smith to second…

10:47 PM ET–Ohtani hits a home run into the second deck at Citi Field…7-0 Dodgers… scores Smith and Enrique Hernandez…

10:49 PM ET–Betts grounds out to third base…

10:50 PM ET–Freeman flies out to Marte,,,7-0 Dodgers heading into the bottom of the eighth inning…

10:54 PM ET–into pitch for the Dodgers is Ben Casparius…

10:55 PM ET–Vientos strikes out…

10:57 PM ET–Nimmo walks…

11 PM ET–Alonso flies out to Betts…

11:01 PM ET–Casparius strikes out Marte looking…7-0 Dodgers after eight innings…

11:04 PM ET–Max Muncy hits a home run to the second deck…8-0 Dodgers…

11:06 PM ET–Teoscar Hernandez strikes out…

11:09 PM ET–Chris Taylor walks…

11:10 PM ET–Will Smith singles and advances Taylor to second base…

11:11 PM ET–Edman hits into a fielder’s choice…Smith out at second and Taylor moves to third…

11:14 PM ET–Enrique Hernandez strikes out…8-0 Dodgers heading into bottom of the ninth inning…

11:19 PM ET–Martinez strikes out…

11:20 PM ET–Iglesias grounds ou to shortstop….

11:20 PM ET–Harrison Bader flies out to left field…8-0 Dodgers final…Dodgers lead NLCS 2-1…

 

 

