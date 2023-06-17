Golf News and Rumors

Live Updates For Third Round Of 2023 United States Open

Jeremy Freeborn
US Open 2023: How Much Does A Los Angeles Country Club Membership Cost?

The contenders and leaders are about to tee off in the third round of the 2023 United States Open. Here are the live updates:

6:33 PM ET–Harris English of Valdosta, Georgia opens his round with a birdie to get to -8…

6:34 PM ET–Dustin Johnson of Columbia, South Carolina opens his round with a birdie to get to -7…

6:36 PM ET–Xander Schauffele having all sorts of trouble in the bunker on the first hole…

6:38 PM ET–Six golfers in contention at the moment…1) Rickie Fowler -10 2) Wyndham Clark -9 3) Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Harris English -8, 6) Dustin Johnson -7

6:43 PM ET–McIlroy makes short birdie putt after barely missing his eagle chance…

6:45 PM ET–Xander Schauffele bogeys the first hole to drop to -7…

6:58 PM ET–Johnson bogeys the second hole to drop to -6…one thing to keep in mind, that was three strokes better than his quadruple bogey on the second hole in the second round…

7:02 PM ET–Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler both birdie the first hole…Clark at -10 and Fowler at -11…

Golf News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

