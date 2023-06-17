Live Updates For Third Round Of 2023 United States Open

The contenders and leaders are about to tee off in the third round of the 2023 United States Open. Here are the live updates:

6:33 PM ET–Harris English of Valdosta, Georgia opens his round with a birdie to get to -8…

6:34 PM ET–Dustin Johnson of Columbia, South Carolina opens his round with a birdie to get to -7…

6:36 PM ET–Xander Schauffele having all sorts of trouble in the bunker on the first hole…

6:38 PM ET–Six golfers in contention at the moment…1) Rickie Fowler -10 2) Wyndham Clark -9 3) Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Harris English -8, 6) Dustin Johnson -7

6:43 PM ET–McIlroy makes short birdie putt after barely missing his eagle chance…

6:45 PM ET–Xander Schauffele bogeys the first hole to drop to -7…

6:58 PM ET–Johnson bogeys the second hole to drop to -6…one thing to keep in mind, that was three strokes better than his quadruple bogey on the second hole in the second round…

7:02 PM ET–Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler both birdie the first hole…Clark at -10 and Fowler at -11…