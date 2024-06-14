Live Updates of Game 3 of 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final

Here are the live updates of game three of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The Florida Panthers lead the best out of seven series two games to none.

8:28 PM ET–Oilers bringing back Corey Perry and Cody Ceci back in the lineup…benching Evander Kane and Vincent Desharnais…

8:31 PM ET–Ryan Nugent-Hopkins inteference penalty on Sam Bennett….

8:33 PM ET–Connor Brown breakaway opportunity while on the penalty kill, saved by Bobrovsky…

8:41 PM ET–Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov takes two minute penalty for shooting the puck over the glass..

8:42 PM ET–Shots on goal: Panthers 8, Oilers 6…

8:43 PM ET–Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have great scoring chances on the power-play but are unsuccessful…

8:52 PM ET–Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour given two minute penalty for slashing Zach Hyman on the hand…

8:54 PM ET–Oilers power play struggling mightily…

8:56 PM ET–Bobrovsky makes save off of McDavid in tight…

8:59 PM ET–Bobrovsky makes save off of Ceci in tight…

9 PM ET–Four on Four as Matt Tkachuk in the penalty box for the Panthers and Brett Kulak in net for the Oilers…

9:01 PM ET–Sam Reinhart tips a pass from Gustav Forsling and into the net…Aleksander Barkov gets the other assist…one minute and two seconds left in the first period…1-0 Panthers…

9:02 PM ET–1-0 Panthers after first period…Oilers have 13-9 shots on goal advantage…

9:22 PM ET–Second period underway…

9:23 PM ET–Warren Foegele scores on a breakaway for the Oilers from Adam Henrique…wide shot from Sam Bennett gives the Oilers the scoring chance…1-1…

9:37 PM ET–Gustav Forsling deflects shot from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins…

9:39 PM ET–Skinner misplays the puck to Eetu Luostarinen who passes the puck to Vladimir Tarasenko in front of the net and scores…2-1 Panthers…

9:41 PM ET–22-15 Oilers shots on goal at halfway point of the game…

9:45 PM ET–Barkov great scoring chance does not deliver…

9:46 PM ET–Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse gives the puck away to Matt Tkachuk, who passed the puck to Sam Bennett and scores….3-1 Panthers with 6:03 left in the second period…

9:50 PM ET–Aleksander Barkov scores from Evan Rodrigues on a two on one with four and a half minutes left in the second period…4-1 Panthers…

9:57 PM ET–Bobrovsky comes way out of the paint to make a save on Bouchard…

9:58 PM ET–Perry given a goaltender interference and Bennett given a roughing penalty…

10 PM ET–Reinhart shoots wide…

10:02 PM ET–Ekblad hooks Nurse…

10:03 PM ET–Bouchard shot saved by Bobrovsky,,,4-1 Panthers after two periods…29-18 Oilers shots on net…

10:23 PM ET–Third period starting…Panthers have had a three goal lead in all three games this series…

10:32 PM ET–Philip Broberg scores with six minutes and two seconds left…4-2 Panthers…McDavid and Nurse get the assists…

10:44 PM ET–Shots on goal with 10 minutes left…33-22 Oilers…

10:49 PM ET–Ryan McLeod tips shot from Brett Kulak…4-3 Panthers…McDavid gets the other assist…

10:51 PM ET–Huge save by Bobrovsky off of McLeod…

10:54 PM ET–Panthers hit the post on an empty net…

10:57 PM ET–Panthers keep the puck along the boards…win 4-3…take a 3-0 Stanley Cup series lead…