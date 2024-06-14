NHL News and Rumors

Live Updates of Game 3 of 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI_23425100_168396541_lowres-2

Here are the live updates of game three of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The Florida Panthers lead the best out of seven series two games to none.

8:28 PM ET–Oilers bringing back Corey Perry and Cody Ceci back in the lineup…benching Evander Kane and Vincent Desharnais…

8:31 PM ET–Ryan Nugent-Hopkins inteference penalty on Sam Bennett….

8:33 PM ET–Connor Brown breakaway opportunity while on the penalty kill, saved by Bobrovsky…

8:41 PM ET–Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov takes two minute penalty for shooting the puck over the glass..

8:42 PM ET–Shots on goal: Panthers 8, Oilers 6…

8:43 PM ET–Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have great scoring chances on the power-play but are unsuccessful…

8:52 PM ET–Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour given two minute penalty for slashing Zach Hyman on the hand…

8:54 PM ET–Oilers power play struggling mightily…

8:56 PM ET–Bobrovsky makes save off of McDavid in tight…

8:59 PM ET–Bobrovsky makes save off of Ceci in tight…

9 PM ET–Four on Four as Matt Tkachuk in the penalty box for the Panthers and Brett Kulak in net for the Oilers…

9:01 PM ET–Sam Reinhart tips a pass from Gustav Forsling and into the net…Aleksander Barkov gets the other assist…one minute and two seconds left in the first period…1-0 Panthers…

9:02 PM ET–1-0 Panthers after first period…Oilers have 13-9 shots on goal advantage…

9:22 PM ET–Second period underway…

9:23 PM ET–Warren Foegele scores on a breakaway for the Oilers from Adam Henrique…wide shot from Sam Bennett gives the Oilers the scoring chance…1-1…

9:37 PM ET–Gustav Forsling deflects shot from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins…

9:39 PM ET–Skinner misplays the puck to Eetu Luostarinen who passes the puck to Vladimir Tarasenko in front of the net and scores…2-1 Panthers…

9:41 PM ET–22-15 Oilers shots on goal at halfway point of the game…

9:45 PM ET–Barkov great scoring chance does not deliver…

9:46 PM ET–Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse gives the puck away to Matt Tkachuk, who passed the puck to Sam Bennett and scores….3-1 Panthers with 6:03 left in the second period…

9:50 PM ET–Aleksander Barkov scores from Evan Rodrigues on a two on one with four and a half minutes left in the second period…4-1 Panthers…

9:57 PM ET–Bobrovsky comes way out of the paint to make a save on Bouchard…

9:58 PM ET–Perry given a goaltender interference and Bennett given a roughing penalty…

10 PM ET–Reinhart shoots wide…

10:02 PM ET–Ekblad hooks Nurse…

10:03 PM ET–Bouchard shot saved by Bobrovsky,,,4-1 Panthers after two periods…29-18 Oilers shots on net…

10:23 PM ET–Third period starting…Panthers have had a three goal lead in all three games this series…

10:32 PM ET–Philip Broberg scores with six minutes and two seconds left…4-2 Panthers…McDavid and Nurse get the assists…

10:44 PM ET–Shots on goal with 10 minutes left…33-22 Oilers…

10:49 PM ET–Ryan McLeod tips shot from Brett Kulak…4-3 Panthers…McDavid gets the other assist…

10:51 PM ET–Huge save by Bobrovsky off of McLeod…

10:54 PM ET–Panthers hit the post on an empty net…

10:57 PM ET–Panthers keep the puck along the boards…win 4-3…take a 3-0 Stanley Cup series lead…

Topics  
Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors Oilers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
nhl stanley cup game 3 panthers win (1)

NHL Fans React To Florida Panthers’ 2nd-Period Scoring Surge Vs. Edmonton Oilers During Game 3 Of Stanley Cup Final At Rogers Place

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  41min
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23425100_168396541_lowres-2
Live Updates of Game 3 of 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
NHL News and Rumors
nhl stanley cup Game 2 (1)
NHL Stanley Cup Finals Fans React To Evan Rodrigues, Defensive Florida Panthers Shutting Down Edmonton Oilers During Game 2 At Amerant Bank Arena
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 11 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Florida Panthers at Vancouver Canucks
Live Updates of Game Two of 2024 Stanley Cup Final
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 10 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22967962_168396541_lowres-2
Corey Perry becomes first player to play in Stanley Cup Final with five teams
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 10 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Florida Panthers at Vancouver Canucks
Sergei Bobrovsky heating up at the right time for the Panthers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 10 2024
NHL News and Rumors
BetOnline Promo Code and Betting Offers for NHL All-Star Weekend 2022
Live Updates of Game One of 2024 Stanley Cup Final
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 8 2024
More News
Arrow to top