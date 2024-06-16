NHL News and Rumors

Live Updates of Game Four of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final

Jeremy Freeborn
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers

The fourth game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals is set to take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The Florida Panthers lead the Edmonton Oilers three games to none in the best out of seven series and can win the Stanley Cup with a win tonight.

8:21 PM ET–Bobrovsky makes a huge save off an Ekholm slap shot…

8:22 PM ET–Broberg drops stick leads to Panthers scoring chances…

8:23 PM ET–Bennett knee injury…recipient of Nurse tripping penalty…Nurse originally given a five minute penalty and dropped down to two minute penalty on video review…

8:25 PM ET–Panthers hit two posts on the power-play

8:26 PM ET–Mattias Janmark scores on a two-on-one from Connor Brown…1-0 Oilers…

8:28 PM ET–Panthers given a too-many men on the ice penalty…

8:35 PM ET–Adam Henrique scores from Janmark and Mattias Ekholm…2-0 Oilers…

8:42 PM ET–Shots on goal 8-8…

8:42 PM ET–Tarasenko scores on a Cody Ceci turnover…Gustav Forsling picks up the assist…2-1 Oilers…

8:44 PM ET–Huge save by Stuart Skinner on a two-on-one…pass by Sam Bennett to Carter Verhaeghe…

8:53 PM ET–Dylan Holloway scores from Brett Kulak and Leon Draisaitl…3-1 Oilers with five minutes left in the first period…

8:58 PM ET—Skinner makes challenging save off of Sam Reinhart…

9:01 PM ET–Oilers have 3-1 lead after one period…14-10 Panthers shot on net…

9:22 PM ET–Connor McDavid scores to put up Oilers 4-1…Warren Foegele and Evan Bouchard got the assists….

9:28 PM ET–Bobrovsky makes key save on Draisaitl…

9:30 PM ET–Darnell Nurse scores from Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman…scored 4:59 onto the second period…5-1 Oilers…new Panthers goalie is Anthony Stolarz…

9:38 PM ET–Oliver Ekman-Larsson slashes Connor Brown…Oilers power play…

9:39 PM ET–McDavid hits the cross bar…

9:47 PM ET–20-14 Oilers shots on goal…

9:47 PM ET–two Panthers penalties…Tkachuk and Bennett roughing penalties…

9:50 PM ET–Draisaitl hits the cross bar….Zach Hyman scores on the power-play….6-1 Oilers….McDavid picks up the assist…

9:55 PM ET–Oilers outshot Panthers 15-2 in the second period…

10:05 PM ET–Oilers up 6-1…outshot Panthers 28-18 after two periods…

10:28 PM ET–Third period starting and Janmark got hooking penalty 36 seconds in…

10:34 PM ET–Nurse cross-checking penalty on Lorentz…

10:37 PM ET–Aaron Ekblad slashes stick out of Janmark’s hands…Oilers power play…

10:43 PM ET–Corey Perry slashing penalty…

10:45 PM ET—Holloway scores fom McDavid and Corey Perry…Oilers up 7-1….

10:49 PM ET–Ryan McLeod scores from Holloway and Foegele…Oilers up 8-1….

10:52 PM ET–Kyle Okposo penalty….

10:56 PM ET–Oilers win game four 8-1…still trail Panthers 3-1 in best out of seven series….

 

 

 

 

