Live Updates of Game One of 2024 Stanley Cup Final

Here are the live updates of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals. The Edmonton Oilers are facing the Florida Panthers from south Florida.

8:25 PM ET–Opening faceoff.

8:26 PM ET–Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky makes a save on Zach Hyman up close…it was a Bobrovsky error as he gave the puck right to the Oilers for a glorious scoring chance in the opening minute…

8:30 PM ET–Panthers open the scoring four minutes in…Carter Verhaeghe scores from Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart at 3:59 of the opening period…1-0 Panthers…Panthers scored on their first shot of the game…

8:32 PM ET–Hard hit by Adam Henrique on Oliver Ekman-Larsson into the boards….

8:34 PM ET–Connor McDavid drives to the net, saved by Bobrovsky…

8:37 PM ET–In a hard hitting affair so far, Oilers take the first penalty as Mattias Ekholm is in the penalty box for tripping…

8;40 PM ET–Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner makes a save on Verhaeghe in close…

8:42 PM ET–Oilers kill the penalty…

8:44 PM ET–At halfway point of the first period, shots on goal 5-3 Oilers…

8:50 PM ET–Bobrovsky makes save on Henrique on a breakaway….

8:50 PM ET–Oilers on power play as Gustav Forsling trips McDavid…

8:54 PM ET–Bobrovsky makes save on Nugent-Hopkins on a breakaway…

8:58 PM ET–Draisaitl great chance…

9 PM ET–Bobrovsky makes save on point shot by Ekholm tipped by Hyman…

9:01 PM ET–Verhaeghe high sticks Bouchard…Oilers power-play with eight seconds left…

9:02 PM ET–First period complete–Oilers outshot Panthers 14-4…1-0 Panthers…

9:21 PM ET–Second period starting with Oilers on the power-play…

9:23 PM ET–Panthers go up 2-0…Bennett passes to Rodrigues who scores…poor defense by Oilers defensemen Cody Ceci and Darnell Nurse…as Ray Ferraro of ESPN stated, “Nurse was in no man’s land”…Panthers have two goals on five shots on net…

9:27 PM ET–reason why Panthers are leading is goaltending…Bobrovsky has made the big save and Skinner has not…

9:29 PM ET–Similarities between how Oilers are playing game one of the Stanley Cup Final and how the Stars played the Oilers in game six of the Western Conference Final…Oilers in game six and Panthers in game one did not get a lot of chances but capitalized on the chances they got…

9:39 PM ET–Oilers outshooting Panthers 20-9 at halfway point…

9:42 PM ET–Coincidental roughing penalties for Oilers and Panthers…Brown and Janmark for Oilers and Stenlund and Ekman-Larsson for the Panthers…

9:44 PM ET–Bennett trips Draisaitl…

9:47 PM ET–Bobrovsky saves Foegele from the slot….

9:59 PM ET–Skinner saves Reinhart on a great scoring chance…

10 PM ET–Second period over…2-0 Panthers…shots on goal…26-12 Oilers…

10:20 PM ET–Third period starting…

10:25 PM ET–Bobrovsky makes in close save by McDavid…

10:26 PM ET–Panthers have the 53-30 hit advantage…

10:27 PM ET–Glove save by Skinner off of Tarasenko…

10:31 PM ET–Corey Perry useless interference penalty…Panthers power-play…

10:36 PM ET–Oilers have 29-13 shots on goal advantage with 10 minutes left in the third period…

10:39 PM ET–Skinner saves Reinhart…

10:56 PM ET–Eetu Luostarinen scores into an empty net with four seconds left…3-0 Panthers…

10:57 PM ET–3-0 Panthers win Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final…