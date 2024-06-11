NHL News and Rumors

Live Updates of Game Two of 2024 Stanley Cup Final

Jeremy Freeborn
NHL: Florida Panthers at Vancouver Canucks

Game two of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals is set to start from Sunrise, Florida. The Florida Panthers are playing the Edmonton Oilers with the Panthers leading the best out of seven series one game to none.

8:24 PM ET–Oilers make two lineup changes prior to puck drop…in is defenseman Vincent Desharnais and Sam Carrick and out is Corey Perry and Cody Ceci…

8:26 PM ET–Panthers have first shot of the game…

8:28 PM ET–Great stickhandling by Oilers captain Connor McDavid but no scoring chance as pass does not get to Zach Hyman…

8:32 PM ET–Sam Bennett in the penalty for tripping….

8:37 PM ET–Oilers do not score on power-play and in fact do not get a shot…

8:39 PM ET–Oilers forward Warren Foegele kneeing penalty on Eetu Luostarinen…

8:41 PM ET–video review determines it is a five minute penalty for kneeing…

8:46 PM ET–Oliver Ekman-Larsson trips Mattias Janmark…4 on 4 action…

8:48 PM ET–Oilers go on a 3 on 1…Mattias Ekholm scores to put Oilers up 1-0…Oilers score on their first shot…McDavid picks up lone assist…

8:49 PM ET–Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour hits the cross bar…

8:54 PM ET–McDavid goes coast to coast and takes a shot before being saved by Bobrovsky…

8:58 PM ET–Ekblad leaves the ice after getting twisted up with McDavid…

8:59 PM ET–Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse injured and leaves the ice…

9:01 PM ET–Evan Bouchard two minute roughing penalty….

9:03 PM ET–Oilers lead Panthers 1-0 after first period…Panthers outshot Oilers 9-4….

9:22 PM ET–Second period starts…

9:23 PM ET–Matthew Tkachuk gets tripping penalty….

9:24 PM ET–ESPN reports Nurse got hurt…injured his hip…recipient of a bodycheck by Evan Rodrigues…

9:26 PM ET–Oilers give the puck away to Sam Bennett who shoots wide point blank…

 

Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors Oilers
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Arrow to top