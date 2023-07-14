Look at easy path to the semifinals for Jannik Sinner

The men’s semifinals takes place on Friday at Wimbledon. In one matchup Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, the number one seed, will face the third seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Then in the other matchup Novak Djokovic of Serbia, the second seed, will face the eighth seed Jannik Sinner of Italy.

The fact that Sinner is finally facing a seeded player is significant. The reason? Well, he has not faced a seeded player in the entire Wimbledon draw of 2023 to date. In fact, according to Lorenzo Ciotti of Tennis World, Sinner has become the first player ever at Wimbledon to reach the semifinals when he has not had to face a single player ranked in the top 70 in the ATP World Rankings!

First Round Match

Sinner beat the 111th ranked player in the world, Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2. When you first think of Cerundolo, you might have thought of the 18th seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina, the Eastbourne champion. Juan Manuel is in fact Francisco’s younger brother. Sinner broke Cerundolo six times and had complete control of this match as he won 92 of 145 total points in 90 minutes.

Second Round Match

Sinner beat the 98th ranked player in the world, Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 in two hours and two minutes. In 2020, Schwartzman reached the semifinals of the French Open. However this season, Schwartzman significantly struggled and even dropped out of the top 100 for a while. The key stat in this match was aces. Schwartzman had 15, while Sinner had one.

Third Round Match

Sinner beat the 79th ranked player in the world, Quentin Halys of France, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and 25 minutes. After a tough first set, Sinner regrouped and took control. It is the first serve where Sinner was exceptional. He won 40 of 48 points when he got his first serve in.

Fourth Round Match

Sinner beat the 85th ranked player in the world, Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia, 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and 37 minutes. Once again, Sinner was successful when he got his first serve in. He won 41 of 48 points.

Quarterfinals

Sinner beat the 92nd ranked player in the world. Roman Safiullin of Russia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in two hours and 14 minutes. Sinner’s first serve percentage was once again exceptional as he won 43 of 48 points for a first serve percentage of 90%.