Look back at 13 upsets in 2024 March Madness to date

We have now completed the first four days of March Madness and we now know who will be in the Sweet 16. Let’s take a look back at the weekend with the 13 upsets that took place.

Northwestern University Wildcats

The Wildcats entered the tournament as the ninth seed in the East regional. On Friday in Brooklyn, New York, they upset the eighth seed Florida Atlantic 77-65 in overtime before losing to the University of Connecticut 75-58. In the Wildcats’ win, guard Ryan Langborg of San Diego, California led the team with 27 points. Meanwhile, guard Brooks Barnhizer of Lafayette, Indiana had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the double double.

Yale University Bulldogs

On Friday in Spokane, Washington, the 13th seed Yale University Bulldogs upset the fourth seed Auburn 78-76 in East Regional action before losing 85-57 to San Diego State. Guard John Poulakidas of Naperville, Illinois led the Bulldogs with 28 points in the Bulldogs win.

Duquesne University Dukes

On Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska, the 11th seed Dukes upset the sixth seed Brigham Young University Cougars 71-67 in the East Region before losing 89-63 to Illinois. Guard Dae Dae Grant of Loraine, Ohio led the Dukes in their win by scoring 19 points.

Michigan State University Spartans

On Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina, the ninth seed Spartans upset the eighth seed Mississippi State 69-51 in the West Regional, before losing 85-69 to North Carolina. Guard Tyson Walker of Westbury, New York led the Spartans with 19 points.

Grand Canyon University Antelopes

On Friday in Spokane, Grand Canyon, the 12th seed in the West Regional, upset the fifth seed Saint Mary’s Gaels 75-66 before losing 72-61 to Alabama. Guard Tyon Grant-Foster of Kansas City, Kansas led the Antelopes in their win with 22 points. Meanwhile, Gabe McGlothan of Gilbert, Arizona had the double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Clemson University Tigers

As the sixth seed, Clemson upset the third seed University of Baylor Bears 72-64 in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday in the second round of the West Regional. Guard Chase Hunter of Atlanta, Georgia led the Tigers with 20 points. Clemson will now play Arizona in the sweet 16 on Thursday in Los Angeles, California.

Texas A&M Aggies

As the ninth seed, the Texas A&M Aggies upset the eighth seed University of Nebraska Cornhuskers 98-83 in the first round of the South Regional in Memphis before losing 100-95 to Houston in overtime. Wade Taylor IV of Dallas, Texas led the Aggies with 25 points in their win, while guard Tyrece Radford of Baton Rouge, Louisiana had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the double-double.

James Madison University Dukes

Duquesne University was not the only team to be called the Dukes to pull off a March Madness upset. The James Madison University Dukes accomplished the feat too. As the 12th seed in the first round of the South Regional in Brooklyn, James Madison upset the fifth seed Wisconsin 72-61 before losing to Duke 93-55 in a battle of Duke versus the Dukes. Guard Terrence Edwards Jr. of Atlanta led the Dukes in their win with 14 points.

North Carolina State Wolfpack

The North Carolina State Wolfpack are in the Sweet Sixteen as an 11th seed. On Thursday, they pulled off an upset in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the South Regional, as they beat the sixth seed Texas Tech 80-67. Forward Ben Middlebrooks of Fort Lauderdale, Florida scored a game-high 21 points off the bench, while center Mohamed Diarra of Paris, France had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the double-double. North Carolina will next play Marquette in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday in Dallas, Texas.

Oakland University Golden Grizzlies

On Thursday in Pittsburgh, the Oakland University Golden Grizzlies, the 14th seed in the South Regional, upset the third seed and College Basketball powerhouse University of Kentucky Wildcats 80-76. The Golden Grizzlies star was guard Jack Gohlke of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, who had 32 points in a reserve role. Oakland then lost 79-73 to North Carolina State in overtime.

University of Colorado Buffaloes

On Friday in the South Regional in Indianapolis, the 10th ranked Colorado Buffaloes upset the seventh seed University of Florida Gators 102-100. Guard KJ Simpson of West Hills, California led the Buffaloes with 23 points. Colorado went on to lose 81-77 to Marquette.

Gonzaga University Bulldogs

On Saturday in the Midwest Regional second round in Salt Lake City, Utah, the fifth seed Gonzaga University Bulldogs clobbered the fourth seed University of Kansas Jayhawks 89-68. Forward Anton Watson of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho led the Bulldogs with 21 points. Next up for the Zags is a battle with Purdue University in Detroit in a Sweet Sixteen Matchup on Thursday.

University of Oregon Ducks

On Thursday in Pittsburgh, the 11th seed University of Oregon Ducks beat the University of South Carolina 87-73 in Midwest Regional action. The Ducks star was Jermaine Couisnard of East Chicago, Indiana, who scored 40 points. Oregon then lost 86-73 in double overtime to Creighton in the second round.