The very intriguing National Football League season begun on Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Baltimore Ravens 27-20. As the season for the remainder 30 National Football League teams commences over the next 96 hours, three NFL franchises will start quarterbacks without any prior NFL regular season or postseason experience. Let’s take a look at three rookie quarterbacks who have been named number one by their respective teams.

Caleb Williams

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner was drafted first overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft. It should be noted that the Bears had made a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers on March 10, 2023. At the time, the Panthers received the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (where they selected quarterback Bryce Young of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania), for a first overall pick in 2024 (selected Williams), wide receiver D.J. Moore of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a first round pick, ninth overall, in 2023 (selected defensive tackle Jalen Carter of Apopka, Florida), and a second round pick in 2025.

Williams, a native of Washington, D.C. played one year at Oklahoma before two seasons at USC. When he won the Heisman Trophy with the Trojans, he completed 333 passes in 500 attempts for 4537 passing yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions. Last year, he completed 266 passes in 388 attempts for 3633 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions. In 2022, Williams had 113 rushes of 382 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. In 2023, he had 97 rushes for 142 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Jayden Daniels

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner with Louisiana State was with the Tigers in 2022 and 2023, after three seasons with the Arizona State. Daniels was selected second overall by the Washington Commanders. In 2023, the native of San Bernadino, California completed 236 passes for 3812 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. Daniels had 135 rushes for 1134 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Bo Nix

The native of Arkadelphia, Arkansas played three seasons at Auburn from 2019 to 2021, before two seasons at Oregon in 2022 and 2023. He was drafted 12th overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft. Last season with the Ducks, he completed 364 passes in 470 attempts for 4508 passing yards, and 45 touchdowns and three interceptions. Nix also had 54 rushes for 234 rushing yards and six touchdowns.