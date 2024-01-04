Jim Harbaugh reportedly has a contract extension on the table to return as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines which would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in all of sports.

According to NFL.com, the Wolverines’ head coach is currently pondering the terms of a 10-year, $125 million deal that would force Harbaugh to stay away from the NFL for at least one more season. If Harbaugh signs the deal, which he has not done yet, he will not be able to entertain or accept an NFL job for the 2024 season.

If Harbaugh guides Michigan to a national championship, could the Wolverines coach rejoin the NFL on an even bigger deal?

Harbaugh Betting On Himself By Not Signing New Michigan Contract

For now, it appears Harbaugh is betting on himself by not signing the reported contract extension.

The Michigan football coach has been shrouded in controversy all season long but has found a way to lead the Wolverines to their third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. Fresh off of Michigan’s first national championship game appearance since 1997, Harbaugh will have a chance to cash in on his team’s success, no matter the result of the CFP Final.

If Michigan wins, Harbaugh will have even more leverage in negotiations with his alma mater. With a reported $125 million already on the table, Harbaugh could see that number balloon even higher following a national championship victory. For reference, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart signed a 10-year, $112.5 million deal after leading the Bulldogs to their first national title in more than 40 years.

Even though the $125 million deal would make Harbaugh the highest-paid coach in college football. It’s a number that still pales in comparison to what he could make in the pros. Heading into the offseason, Harbaugh’s proposed $12.5 million per year deal would only make him the sixth-highest-paid head coach in the NFL.

Chargers To Pursue Harbaugh Aggressively After CFP Final

“If I’m Jim Harbaugh… Two I would take a phone call. That’s it.” — @ColinCowherd takes a look at potential NFL head coach openings pic.twitter.com/waiahzztoq — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 3, 2024

If he does decide to make the jump back to the league, Harbaugh will be one of the most sought-after head coaching hires.

According to Colin Cowherd, two sources have confirmed that the Los Angeles Chargers would pursue Harbaugh aggressively during the offseason. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith took things a step further by saying that the Chargers would “instantly be better and instantly make the playoffs” with Harbaugh patrolling the sidelines.

Harbaugh had plenty of success in his first NFL stint with the San Francisco 49ers. He guided San Francisco to an impressive 59-36-1 record over six seasons, which included a Super Bowl appearance in 2013.