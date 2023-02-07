NHL News and Rumors

Lou Lamoriello speaks his mind about Bo Horvat

Jeremy Freeborn
Jan 22, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Lou Lamoriello and New Yor Yankees general manager Brian Cashman watch the Toronto Raptors play against the Phoenix Suns at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

We see National Hockey League contract extensions all the time. Normally when players change teams in free agency or get traded, it is bigger news than when players stay with their existing team. Hockey fans know about the trade last week involving the Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders involving center Bo Horvat of London, Ontario. Then on Monday, Horvat signed a whopping eight-year deal worth $68 million according to Stephan Roget of canucksarmy.com.

Amusing Reaction to the Deal

The contract extension for Horvat actually came as minimal surprise because the Islanders would not have made the trade if they did not think they could sign Horvat long term. What was a little surprising was the reaction of Islanders General Manager Lou Lamoriello of Johnston, Rhode Island afterwards. In a breath of fresh air, the three-time Stanley Cup champion with the New Jersey Devils, stated exactly what he was feeling and at 80 years of age did not hold back. According to Rogers Sportsnet, he stated “all I can tell ya is it’s too long and it’s too much money.”

Second highest paid player on the Islanders

With the contract extension, Horvat will be the second highest paid player on the Islanders. Only center Mathew Barzal of Coquitlam. British Columbia will make more money next season at $9.15 million.

2022-23 NHL Stats

So far this season, Horvat has 31 goals and 23 assists for 54 points in 50 games. The first 49 games came with the Canucks, and 50th game with the Islanders. He was a +3 with 12 penalty minutes, 18 power-play points, four shorthanded points, four game-winning goals, 147 shots on goal, 632 faceoff wins, 32 blocked shots, 39 hits, 27 takeaways and 15 giveaways.

In Horvat’s first game with the Islanders on Monday, New York beat Philadelphia 2-1. While with Vancouver, he was the Canucks’s captain. The Canucks have subsequently announced they will not have a captain for the remainder of the 2022-23 NHL season.

 

Islanders NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
