Louisville Mayor Launches Probe Into Arrest of Scottie Scheffler

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg has raised concerns regarding the absence of police body camera footage from Scottie Scheffler’s arrest at last week’s PGA Championship. During his weekly news conference on Tuesday morning, Greenberg emphasized the importance of transparency and adherence to protocol.

He promised to take action if it was found that proper procedures had not been followed. The lack of footage has prompted questions about the handling of the incident and the accountability measures in place for law enforcement. Mayor Greenberg addressed this during a press conference.

Twice in this story, Louisville Mayor Greenberg says LMPD Chief Gwinn-Villaroel will address matters related to Scottie Scheffler's Friday arrest 'later this week.' It's remarkable that as the city enters its 5th day of scrutiny on this, it's still not on top of damage control. https://t.co/aJWNz1Fn7a — Tessa Duvall 📰 (@TessaDuvall) May 21, 2024

“From my understanding, based on the facts I am aware of right now, I understand why body cam may not have been turned on at the initial contact between Officer Gillis and Mr. Scheffler,” Greenberg told reporters. “I still have questions about why it was not on during Mr. Scheffler’s arrest.”

Body Cameras Should Have Been on Per Policy

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department’s body-worn camera policy, as reported by the Louisville Courier-Journal, officers are required to activate their cameras “prior to engaging in all law enforcement activities and encounters.” In light of this policy, Mayor Craig Greenberg announced that the LMPD will investigate whether the officers involved in Scottie Scheffler’s arrest prior to Round 2 of the PGA Championship adhered to department guidelines.

Greenberg emphasized the need for accountability and transparency in the investigation to ensure that proper procedures were followed. “I think that’s critically important that we do that, not just in high-profile events like those that took place on Friday, but on a regular basis,” Greenberg said. “And if policies are not being followed, there will be transparency about that. There will be action taken.”

"Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel testified under oath Monday that she wasn't wearing a body camera on the scene of a fatal crash in 2021, only to have the attorney for victims of the crash provide photographic proof she was."https://t.co/AUhGMqFkJD — Tessa Duvall 📰 (@TessaDuvall) May 21, 2024

LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel provided an update on the investigation into the absence of body camera footage during the arrest of Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Championship. “The internal investigation is still ongoing,” her statement reads. “Any policy violations that are revealed through the course of the investigation will be appropriately addressed according to LMPD’s disciplinary protocol.”

Scheffler’s Arrest Was Massive News in the Sports World

Louisville police arrested Scottie Scheffler in the early hours of Friday morning as he sought access to Valhalla Golf Club for his scheduled 8:48 a.m. tee time. The arrest occurred amidst traffic restrictions outside the golf club due to a fatal accident investigation that commenced around 5 a.m.

An officer attempted to halt Scheffler from entering the club around 6 a.m. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, who was present at the scene, Scheffler drove approximately “10 to 20 yards” after being instructed to stop. Scheffler later stated that he was unaware that the individual instructing him to stop was a police officer until he came to a halt.

Here is video that I took of Scheffler being arrested: https://t.co/8UPZKvPCCf pic.twitter.com/9Tbp2tyrJh — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

Scottie Scheffler is confronting several charges, including a felony count of second-degree assault of a police officer, as well as misdemeanor charges of third-degree criminal mischief and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, alongside a traffic violation for reckless driving.

Following his arrest and booking, Scheffler was promptly released and managed to arrive at his tee time after warming up in a jail cell. Despite the tumultuous start to his day, the two-time major champion and runner-up at the 2023 PGA Championship showcased resilience, posting an impressive 5-under 66 on Friday. This remarkable performance propelled him to a T8 finish in the tournament, underscoring Scheffler’s ability to overcome adversity on the golf course.