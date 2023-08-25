American LPGA golfer Jessica Korda, 30, the 60th ranked player in the world and older sister to Nelly Korda, World No. 2 golfer, shared exciting personal news on social media on Friday.

Korda, who has won six titles on the LPGA tour, and her husband Johnny DelPrete, married since December 2021, are expecting their first child.

More photos from Jessica Korda and her new husband Johnny DelPrete’s wedding. And the very dapper Sir Charles “Charlie” DelPrete. ❤️💕 pic.twitter.com/4vUBsQOrMh — LaWanda (@lawanda50) December 12, 2021



Using the golf analogy regarding tee time, Korda’s sign says that tee time for three will be happening in February 2024.

Her dog, Charlie DelPrete is photographed in the picture accompanying the announcement.

The blue baby booties in the picture indicate that the couple is expecting a son.

Korda is part of a very athletic family.

Besides Nelly, 25, who is excelling at golf with eight LPGA titles including a Major (2021 Women’s PGA Championship), her younger brother Sebastian, 23, is a professional tennis player, following in their father Petr Korda’s footsteps.

The Korda family: Petr Korda (Dad) – 10 ATP Tour wins including the 1998 Australian Open

Jessica Korda – six LPGA Tour wins so far

Nelly Korda – four LPGA Tour wins so far

Sebastian Korda – currently in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open Very impressive — Liam Webber (@LiamWebbs) March 31, 2021

Former World No.2 in Men’s Singles

🏆 1998 Australian Open champion in Men’s Singles

🏆 1996 Australian Open champion in Men’s Doubles

🎾 10 ATP Singles titles

Father of 3 champions Golfer Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda and Tennis star Sebastian Korda. Happy Birthday, Petr Korda! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/1tTC3ugNC6 — Sportskeeda Tennis (@SK__Tennis) January 23, 2022

Korda has dealt with a persistent back injury in the past year, but soon enough she will be on maternity leave.

Congratulations Jessica Korda!

Golf Betting Guides 2023