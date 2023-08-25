Golf News and Rumors

LPGA Golfer Jessica Korda Shares Big News On Social Media

Wendi Oliveros
Jessica Korda

American LPGA golfer Jessica Korda, 30, the 60th ranked player in the world and older sister to Nelly Korda, World No. 2 golfer, shared exciting personal news on social media on Friday.

Korda, who has won six titles on the LPGA tour, and her husband Johnny DelPrete, married since December 2021, are expecting their first child.


Using the golf analogy regarding tee time, Korda’s sign says that tee time for three will be happening in February 2024.

Her dog, Charlie DelPrete is photographed in the picture accompanying the announcement.

The blue baby booties in the picture indicate that the couple is expecting a son.

Korda is part of a very athletic family.

Besides Nelly, 25, who is excelling at golf with eight LPGA titles including a Major (2021 Women’s PGA Championship), her younger brother Sebastian, 23, is a professional tennis player, following in their father Petr Korda’s footsteps.

Korda has dealt with a persistent back injury in the past year, but soon enough she will be on maternity leave.

Congratulations Jessica Korda!

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi Oliveros

