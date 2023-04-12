Luis Arraez becomes first Marlins player ever to hit for the cycle

On Tuesday, Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela became the first Miami Marlins player in franchise history to hit for the cycle. He accomplished the feat in an 8-4 Marlins win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Marlins were the only team in Major League Baseball not to have a player to ever hit for the cycle according to ESPN.

Inside look at Arraez’s four hits

Arraez’s first hit was a double to right field in the top of the first inning with two out. The double came off Phillies’s starting pitcher Aaron Nola. Arraez then had a triple to right field in the sixth inning with one out off of Nola. He would later score after a Jorge Soler double to put the Marlins up 1-0. Arraez then hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning off of Phillies’s relief pitcher Connor Brogdon to put the Marlins up 5-3. Arraez’s final hit came in the eighth inning. It was a RBI single to left field off of Phillies’s relief pitcher Andrew Bellatti. Arraez’s hit came with two out, scored Jesus Sanchez, and put the Marlins up 8-3. With the win, the Marlins improved to a record of five wins and seven losses, and are three games back of the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East.

First time in 2023

This is the first time a player has hit for the cycle during the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season. A year ago, five players hit for the cycle. They were Christian Yelich of Thousand Oaks, California in a 14-11 Milwaukee Brewers loss to the Cincinnati Reds on May 11, 2022, Eduardo Escobar of La Pica, Venezuela in an 11-5 New York Mets win over the San Diego Padres on June 6, 2022, Jared Walsh of Brookfield, Wisconsin, in an 11-6 Angels win over the Mets on June 11, 2022, Austin Hays of Daytona Beach, Florida, in a 7-0 Baltimore Orioles win over the Washington Nationals on June 22, 2022, and Nolan Arenado of Newport Beach, California in a 5-3 Cardinals loss to the Phillies on Canada Day, 2022.

Arraez in 2023

This is Arraez’s first season in Miami after leading the American League with a .316 batting average last year while with the Minnesota Twins. In 2023, Arraez has been fantastic. He is batting .537 with one home run and five runs batted in. During 12 games, 421 at bats and 47 plate appearances, Arraez has scored six runs, and has had 22 hits, three doubles, one triple, one home run, five runs batted in, six walks, 30 total bases, an on base percentage of .596, and a slugging percentage of .732. Arraez leads the Majors in hits, batting average and on base percentage.