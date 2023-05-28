For the second straight game on Saturday night the Dallas Stars were facing elimination without their captain, Jamie Benn. Down three games to one in their best out of seven series to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Stars came through with a big 4-2 win at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. In the process, the Stars stayed alive in the Western Conference Finals, but still trail the best out of seven series three games to two.

Why was Benn not playing?

Benn of Victoria, British Columbia, who has been the Stars captain since 2013, was suspended two games for cross-checking Golden Knights captain Mark Stone in game three of the series on Tuesday. In addition to receiving a two game suspension, Benn received a five minute major.

Who was Benn’s replacement?

Benn was replaced in game four and game five by forward Luke Glendening of Grand Rapids, Michigan. In the fourth game of the series, Glendening had one shot on goal, four hits, one blocked shot, and two faceoff wins in 11 minutes and three seconds of action. The Stars won 3-2 in the third game of the series that went to overtime. In game five, Glendening scored from defenseman Thomas Harley of Syracuse, New York at 15:24 of the first period to tie the game at one. In addition to the goal, Glendening was a +1 with four shots on goal, one hit and four faceoff wins in 12 minutes and 36 seconds of action.

Another unsung hero shining for the Stars

In addition to Glendening scoring in game five, we have seen outstanding offensive production from Stars forward Ty Dellandrea of Toronto, Ontario. The 22-year-old Stars centre scored twice on Saturday, as both of his goals came in the third period. Heading into the final frame the game was deadlocked at two goals apiece. Then Dellandrea scored the game-winner at 10:35 of the third period, and then scored a key insurance marker 67 seconds later. Game six takes place on Monday.