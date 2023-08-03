Madison Keys and Jennifer Brady are veteran American women’s tennis players.

Both are 28 years old and Grand Slam finalists.

The difference between them is that Keys has been able to stay healthier during her career.

Brady is returning this week after a two-year absence from the WTA tour recovering from foot and knee injuries.

Wow. Jennifer Brady, playing her first WTA tournament in two years, easily beats #28 Anhelina Kalinina 6-2, 6-1 to reach the 2nd round of the Washington WTA 500. Incredible comeback to the main tour from the 2021 AusOpen runner up. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 1, 2023

The two met in a second-round match on Wednesday night at the Mubadala Citi Open.

Keys was the winner in straight sets, but it is great to see Brady back out there.

It will take some time for her to get into the groove, but there were already indications that her forehand is still potent.

After the win, the two shared smiles at the net.

Madison Keys is playing great recently. Eastbourne title, Wimbledon QFs and now Washington QFs after beating Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-0. Already top 15 in the Race… pic.twitter.com/kee6fIkZ0C — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 3, 2023

WTA 500 WASHINGTON R2: Madison Keys wins 6-4, 6-0 against Jennifer Brady Was just good to see Brady play again this week, this match was moved from another court due to some lights going out, and Keys wasted no time after the restart. — Tennis Updates (@TennisUpdates23) August 3, 2023

Keys did not celebrate the win out of respect for her friend Brady who is also her doubles partner this week.

It was a great night of All-American women’s tennis with Coco Gauff defeating her friend Hailey Baptiste in a second-round match earlier in the evening.

