Madison Keys Defeats Jennifer Brady In Second All-American Wednesday Night Match At Mubadala Citi Open

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 2

Madison Keys and Jennifer Brady are veteran American women’s tennis players.

Both are 28 years old and Grand Slam finalists.

The difference between them is that Keys has been able to stay healthier during her career.

Brady is returning this week after a two-year absence from the WTA tour recovering from foot and knee injuries.

The two met in a second-round match on Wednesday night at the Mubadala Citi Open.

Keys was the winner in straight sets, but it is great to see Brady back out there.

It will take some time for her to get into the groove, but there were already indications that her forehand is still potent.

After the win, the two shared smiles at the net.

Keys did not celebrate the win out of respect for her friend Brady who is also her doubles partner this week.

It was a great night of All-American women’s tennis with Coco Gauff defeating her friend Hailey Baptiste in a second-round match earlier in the evening.

Tennis News and Rumors
