Manchester United to take ‘Appropriate Steps’ following Ronaldo interview

Manchester United have said they are taking “appropriate steps” with Cristiano Ronaldo, after the player said he felt “betrayed by the club” in a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan.

Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated the headlines building up to the 2022 World Cup, but for once it is for all the wrong reasons that Portugal’s talisman is in the news.

Manchester United announced today that they were taking ‘appropriate steps’ with disciplining Ronaldo, after the superstar appeared on a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan, where he pulled no punches on his current club.

The official United club statement said: “Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview.” 

Read full statement below.

The statement released on Friday comes the day after Ronaldo’s full interview with Piers Morgan was released, with the 37-year old certainly not holding back on his current club and manager as well as even some current teammates.

Cristiano said he has “no respect” for United manager Erik Ten Hag and he is being forced out of Old Trafford against his will.

Ronaldo will continue to lead Portugal in Qatar this month, despite not playing a competitive game since November 6th due to an unspecified illness. The Portugal campaign begins on Thursday 24th November, when they take on Uruguay in their first group stage game.

Manchester United have said they will not make any further comment until “this process reaches its conclusion”, with Ronaldo’s future remaining unclear after the World Cup.

