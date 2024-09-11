Manny Machado becomes Padres all-time home run leader

Third baseman Manny Machado of Hialeah, Florida set a San Diego Padres record for most home runs in the history of the franchise on Tuesday. Machado accomplished the feat by hitting his 164th home run as a Padre in a 7-3 Padres win over the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

Inside look at the record breaking home run

Machado’s home run came in the top of the sixth inning. It was a two-run shot with nobody out. The home run went 429 feet to centerfield, and also scored Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar of Willemstad, Curacao, who led off the inning with a ground rule double. At the time, the Padres went up 5-2.

Machado had two hits in the ball game. He also had a two-run, two-out RBI single in the top of the seventh inning that scored first baseman Donovan Solano of Barranquilla, Colombia and designated hitter Luis Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela. At the time, the Padres went up 7-2.

Who had the previous record?

Padres first baseman Nate Colbert of St. Louis, Missouri had the old Padres record for most home runs in a career. He had 163 home runs with the Padres from 1969 to 1974.

Machado’s 164 home runs

Since joining the Padres five years ago, Machado had 32 home runs in 2019, 16 home runs in 2020, 28 home runs as a National League All-Star in 2021, 32 home runs as a National League All-Star in 2022, 30 home runs in 2023, and 26 home runs in 2024. Machado also had 162 home runs with the Baltimore Orioles from 2012 to 2018. That is 13th all-time on the Orioles list.

Machado in 2024

Machado is batting .276 with 26 home runs and 94 runs batted in. During 137 games, 532 at bats and 578 plate appearances, he has scored 70 runs and had 147 hits, 26 doubles, 94 runs batted in, nine stolen bases, 42 walks, 251 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .329, and a slugging percentage of .472.