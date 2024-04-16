NHL News and Rumors

Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews named NHL First Star of the Week

Jeremy Freeborn
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews of San Ramon, California was named the National Hockey League First Star of the Week on Monday. He was honoured for the week from April 8 to 14, 2024. This was the fourth time this season Matthews was named NHL First Star of the Week. He was previously honoured from October 10 to 15, January 29 to February 4, and February 12 to 18.

Matthews’s Statistics this Past Week

Matthews had five goals and two assists for seven points in four games. He was a +2 with two penalty minutes, two power-play points, 21 shots on goal, five hits, four blocked shots, and 33 faceoff wins.

Matthews began the week with one goal and one assist for two points in a 3-2 Maple Leafs win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 8. That was followed by one goal and one assist for two points in a 5-2 Maple Leafs win over the New Jersey Devils on April 9, two goals in a 6-5 Maple Leafs loss to the New Jersey Devils on April 11, and one goal in a 5-4 Maple Leafs loss to the Detroit Red Wings on April 13.

Matthews in 2023-24

In 2023-24, Matthews set the Maple Leafs franchise record for most goals in a season with 69. He had the previous record of 60 goals in 2021-22. In 79 games, he also has 38 assists for 107 points, is a +35, with 18 penalty minutes, 29 power-play points, eight game-winning goals, one shorthanded assist, 352 shots on goal, 696 faceoff wins, 91 blocked shots, 89 hits, 84 takeaways, and 52 giveaways. Matthews’s shorthanded point was the first of his career, and helped set up William Nylander to close out the scoring in a 4-1 Maple Leafs win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on December 23. Matthews also leads the NHL this season with 51 even strength goals.

Maple Leafs in 2023-24

The Maple Leafs are third in the Atlantic Division. They have a record of 46 wins, 24 regulation losses and 10 losses in extra time for 102 points.

 

NHL News and Rumors Toronto Maple Leafs
