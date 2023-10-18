NHL News and Rumors

Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews named NHL First Star of the Week

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews of San Ramon, California has been named the National Hockey League first star of the week for the period from October 10 to 15, 2023. In only two games, Matthews scored six goals for six points.

Matthews makes NHL history

Matthews became only the fifth player ever to register a hat trick in his first two NHL games of a season. What was amazing was the fact that only two players have accomplished the feat in the last century. The other was Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. Ovechkin, of Moscow, Russia, accomplished the feat in 2017-18. The first three players to notch a hat trick in the first two games of a season accomplished the feat in the very first National Hockey League season of 1917-18. They were Ottawa Senators left winger Cy Denneny of Farran’s Point, Ontario (1917-18), Montreal Canadiens center Joe Malone of Quebec City, Quebec (1917-18), and Toronto Arenas left winger Reg Noble of Collingwood, Ontario (1917-18).

Matthews’s Statistics from October 10-15

In addition to the six goals and six points, Matthews was a +3 with two power-play points, 13 shots on goal, six hits, two blocked shots, and 20 faceoff wins. Matthews’s hat tricks came in a 6-5 Maple Leafs win over the Montreal Canadiens on October 11 and in a 7-4 Maple Leafs win over the Minnesota Wild on October 14.

Matthews’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Even though Matthews led the Maple Leafs to two wins in their first two games, they struggled as a team on Monday in losing 4-1 to the Chicago Blackhawks. Matthews did not register a point, but had eight shots on goal. In three games this season, Matthews has six goals and zero assists for six points. He is a +1 with two power play points, 21 shots on goal, 34 faceoff wins, four blocked shots, 10 hits, five takeaways, and four giveaways. Matthews leads the NHL in goals (six), and even strength goals (four).

 

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Toronto Maple Leafs
Jeremy Freeborn

View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

